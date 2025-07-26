Asian Cricket Council (ACC) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, on Saturday (July 26), announced the dates for the highly-anticipated Asia Cup 2025. The announcement has also finally ended all the uncertainties regarding the continental championship.

There were huge doubts over the tournament this year due to the geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan. Recently, the BCCI also postponed India’s tour of Bangladesh due to the political turmoil in the country and decided against sending any official to Dhaka for the ACC annual general meeting.

However, the meeting finally took place and the ACC gave the tournament the green light. Hours after the meeting concluded, Naqvi took to X to confirm that this year’s Asia Cup will be played from September 9 to 28. He also confirmed that the tournament will be played in UAE although India have the hosting rights.

“I am delighted to confirm the dates for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 in UAE. The prestigious tournament will take place from September 9th to 28th. We look forward to a spectacular display of cricket! Detailed Schedule will be out soon,” Naqvi wrote.

Asia Cup 2025 – Teams and group:

Eight teams will be participating in the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. The teams are – India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Oman. UAE and Hong Kong. The format of the tournament will be same as the last edition – group stage followed by Super 4s and the final.

The eight teams will be divided into two groups of four teams each. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super 4s. The top two teams will then advance to the final.

According to reports, India and Pakistan are likely to be in the same group even though there are widespread calls in India to completely boycott Pakistan. If that happens, India and Pakistan could play three games against each other if both of them qualify for the final.