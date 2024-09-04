Brendon McCullum was named the new England white-ball coach as the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) decided to abandon its split coaching experiment. McCullum is also the head coach of the England Test team.

The England National Cricket Team needed a white-ball coach when Matthew Mott quit during the T20 World Cup 2024. Several names were flying around for the post, including Kumar Sangakkara and Rahul Dravid.

However, in a huge event, Brendon McCullum was given the job. The former New Zealand skipper, who has been with the side since 2022, has had his contract extended until the end of 2027.

Following the Caribbean trip, Brendon McCullum will take leadership of the white-ball team. Marcus Trescothick will be the interim head coach for the upcoming series against Australia and, later, the West Indies team. The latter served as the team’s assistant coach during the Tests.

Brendon McCullum begins his England white-ball coach tenure from the 2025 tour of India

Brendon McCullum will officially begin his twin tenure in January 2025, in time for their white-ball tour of India, and the ICC Champions Trophy which is set to take place in Pakistan in February and March.

Despite the subsequent success of his Test tenure, particularly the so-called ‘Bazball’ mentality that helped to liberate the team’s attitude to success and failure, he has now agreed to transfer that ethos to a white-ball setup, captained by Jos Buttler, that is set to undergo a generational shift throughout the coming international cycle.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Test team, and I’m excited to extend my role to include the white-ball sides. This new challenge is something I’m ready to embrace, and I’m eager to work closely with Jos and the team to build on the strong foundations that are already in place,” McCullum was quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

Introducing our new England Men's white-ball head coach! 🏏 ⚪ Our England Men's Test head coach! 🔴

McCullum will be the first England men’s coach since his Test predecessor, Chris Silverwood, to supervise both the red and white teams.

Brendon McCullum also stated that he was surprised by Rob Key’s ambition for the future of English cricket, which compelled him to accept the post. He stated that he wants to establish an environment in which everyone may prosper.

“Rob Key’s vision for the future of English cricket is something that resonated with me. The idea of a unified coaching structure, especially with the schedule easing next year, made perfect sense. I’m energised by the prospect of guiding both teams and am grateful for the support from the ECB and my family as I take on these added responsibilities.

The talent within English cricket is immense, and I’m looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. My goal is to create an environment where everyone can thrive and where we can continue to compete at the highest level across all formats,” McCullum stated.

McCullum is scheduled to leave England immediately following the conclusion of the Sri Lanka series at The Kia Oval this week, returning to New Zealand for a brief holiday before rejoining the Test squad ahead of the Pakistan visit in October.

