The final of the third cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 is going to take place at the home of cricket, Lord’s, in London as the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced. Australia, under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, is the defending champions of the title, while Kane Williamson-led New Zealand won the inaugural season of the tournament, both against India.

This also marks the third consecutive final of the WTC being played in England, with the first of 2019-2021 held at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, while the second one was played at the Oval in London in 2023.

As the teams stand in the current points table of the WTC table, India and Australia have the best chance to qualify for the tournament, as they later stand at the second position in the table with eight wins in 12 games at a percentage of 62.5. The Rohit Sharma-led side is at the top with six wins in nine encounters at 68.51%.

WTC 2023-25 final to take place from June 11

Australia was excellent in the last final of the WTC cycle, as they showed their resistance and consistency with the bat and ball in hand during the final at the Kennington Oval. They didn’t make a great start in the game, losing their top order cheaply, but Travis Head and Steve Smith stood in the middle with a huge partnership.

Also Read: Watch: Rishabh Pant Sweats In The Nets; Begins Bold Practice For Duleep Trophy 2024

When it was important to take wickets to make a change in the direction of the game, all of their pacers and spinners showed great quality of bowling to create chances against the Indian batters. Even in the fielding department, some of them were incredible, as Smith displayed his athletics with the catch of Virat Kohli on the fifth day to seal the deal.

“Winning the World Test Championship (WTC) was, and still is, a big goal for this team. It is the culmination of hard work and consistency over the two-year cycle for all teams. So hopefully we will be there again, there’s a lot of cricket still to be played between now and then, and the fans can get a chance to watch us defend the title.” Pat Cummins, the captain of the defending champions quoted as saying.

The final of the ongoing WTC cycle will be played at Lord’s from June 11 to 15, 2025, with June 16 being available as a reserve day if required, as it was the case during the first final in Southampton.

In the current standings of the table, New Zealand, with three wins and three defeats in the six games, doesn’t have a huge chance to qualify as has been the case with England at the fourth position. South Africa, who will be playing a couple of home and away series, stands on a thin line for the final ticket.

The ICC CEO Geoff Allardice demands to see a highly awaited contest between the finalists of the tournament.

“The ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final has quickly become one of the most anticipated events in the cricketing calendar and we are pleased to announce the dates for the 2025 edition.” Allardice expressed.

Also Read: Huge Blow For Suryakumar Yadav!! Dreams Shatter As T20I Captain Misses This Tournament

“It’s a testament to the enduring appeal of Test cricket, which continues to captivate fans around the world. Tickets will be in high demand so I would encourage fans to register their interest now to ensure they are in with a chance of attending the Ultimate Test next year.” He remarked.

Just three at the end of the final, India will begin their fourth cycle with the upcoming five-match series against England in the 2025 summer.