Since England’s premier and veteran fast bowler, James Anderson put curtains on his 21-year-old career for the national side after the opening Test at Lord’s against West Indies in the 2024 home summer, he has been appointed as the new bowling consultant for the red-ball side, but he hasn’t made the trip yet for the three-match Test series in Pakistan, which has started in Multan on October 07.

These three games have been part of the third and ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship 2023-25, where the England team finds themselves in the fourth position and looks in confidence, having beaten the Green Brigade during their last trip in 2022. They are looking to replicate the same this time around.

However, speculations have been around the absence of the Burnley-born, who, instead of taking part in the Test series, is featured in the Pro-Am event at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

England coach not concerned with the absence of James Anderson

A lion’s share of England fans and pundits have criticized this stance from the veteran after the picture of him teeing off at St Andrew’s floated around the internet.

The new all-format coach for the Three Lions, Brendon McCullum, smashed the ability of the bowler to play the game of golf. At the same time, he also highlighted how despite having no chance of becoming a coach two months ago, Anderson has been missed by their fans.

“Well, I thought he was going to miss the cut, his golf’s been poor! Two months ago, you guys were saying that he didn’t deserve to be a coach just yet, and now it’s sort of like we’re missing him.” The former New Zealand captain expressed this during a recent interview on Sky Sports Cricket.

The former opening batter also explained that the current world had allowed them to communicate with members of the different parts of the world, despite not being face to face. It has been wonderful how the young England bowlers, especially the pacers, have gained so many lessons and advice from the 42-year-old.

“I think it’s a great affirmation of how good an impact Jimmy Anderson has made in the short period that he’s transitioned from player to coach.” Brendon McCullum noted during the discussion.

“I think we live in a world where you can still communicate without being face to face. He’ll be here on day two or whenever it is, and I don’t have any concerns over it.” The Otago-born explained.

He also spilled the beans that it was a ‘combined decision’ by the England team management to allow Anderson to miss the start of the test tour of Pakistan.

Having given so much to the national side for the last two decades, he can take time off the game, and there shouldn’t be many questions.

‘It’s a combined decision amongst everyone. Jimmy has just taken to the coaching world; he’s made a huge transition from a 20-odd-year career into now this new role.” The former wicket-keeper batter highlighted.

“He’s on as a bowling consultant as well, he’s not on a full-time contract, and we’ll take what we can get when we can get it. These guys still have to live their lives.” The England coach concluded. “As we know, the challenges and demands of international cricket with the calendar mean that you have to be able to go out and enjoy yourself as well.”

The Ollie Pope-led side struggled on the first day of the trip as they could only capture four wickets on the flat surface of Multan.