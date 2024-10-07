The opener left-handed opening batter of the Bangladesh side, Tamim Iqbal, has made a huge claim on the future of Arshdeep Singh in the shortest format of the game. The left-arm fast bowler had a lovely time in the first of the three-match T20I series in Gwalior, where he earned the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Arshdeep Singh sent back the wicket-keeper batter Litton Das, who failed to understand the bounce and speed of the surface and found the hands of Rinku Singh, while Emon dragged the in-swinging delivery straight into the stumps. He finished with a sensational spell of 3/14 in 3.5 overs in the encounter.

Since making his debut two years ago, the speedster has provided India with some memorable spells with the ball. In 55 games of the shortest format, he has picked up 86 wickets at an average of under 19 and a strike rate of around 14, with a best bowling figure of 4/9 in an innings.

Tamim Iqbal wants Arshdeep Singh to retain his place after the return of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj

The use of the new ball has been the most incredible aspect of Arshdeep’s bowling. Even when he comes into the attack in the middle overs with a slightly oldish ball, he still knows how to keep the batters in check, as Tamim believes that the best thing the fast bowler does is not go for any fancy tactics.

Knowing the limitation is the most important part for any bowler or batter in the game, and Arshdeep Singh has done it terrifically. Despite the whole attention being on the debutant Mayank Yadav, who bowled with hostility and fire, it was the Punjab bowler who did the early damage.

“The last over he bowled was unbelievable. People talk about overs bowled by others, but nobody talks about his over. His over was very crucial. And the best thing about him I liked is that he knows his limitations. He doesn’t go out of his limits, and he knows what he can and can’t do.” The former captain of the Tigers expressed to the broadcasters at the end of the game.

With India playing two Tests against the same side and due to take on New Zealand in another three-match series from the third week of October, the main pacers are enjoying a well-deserved rest, but the left-handed opener predicts that despite Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj retuning, Arshdeep Singh should retain his place in the playing eleven.

“This isn’t about one match we are talking about as he has been doing it for several years for India and has been phenomenal. He is a frontline bowler. Whether or not Bumrah and Siraj come in, he will be in the playing XI.” The veteran opener remarked.

For India to win their second title in the T20 World Cup campaign, the Madhya Pradesh-born held a huge hand, as he ended as the joint leading wicket-taker of the recent T20 World Cup 2024 in the Caribbean and the United States of America (USA) with 17 scalps in eight innings at an average of under 13 and a strike rate of around 11 with an economy rate of 7.16.

Arshdeep Singh has displayed his value in the opening game, and that could push him towards being the first retained player, for the Punjab Kings before the mega auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.