The former West Indies batter Brian Lara observes that the opening partnership between the India captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be vital for them, as they look to begin their ‘super eight’ stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America, on a winning note against Afghanistan.

India have been unbeaten in the group stage of the competition, with their victories over Ireland, arch-rival Pakistan, and then the America side, while their last fixture over Canada was washed out due to persistent rain.

Rohit Sharma has been in decent touch in this tournament so far, with 68 runs in three innings, at a strike rate of 123.63, having played on the touch surfaces in New York, while Kohli has struggled so much for his five runs in three innings of the season at an average of under two, including a golden duck against America.

‘It doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to go from both ends’- Brian Lara

The former West Indies captain Brian Lara feels that even though Virat has been going through a rough patch in the competition, the opening stand between him and Rohit will be so vital for the 2007 champions in the ‘Super Eight’ stage of the tournament.

Even after struggling this season, Kohli is still the top run-getter in the competition, with 1146 runs in 28 innings, at an average of 67.41, and a strike rate of just over 130, including 14 half-centuries. The India captain is at number two in the table, with 1031 runs in 39 innings, at an average of 34.36 and a strike rate of 127.59, with 10 fifties.

The left-handed batter believes that a good opening stand of 60-70 runs in the powerplay will be so vital for India, as he also points out that one of these two openers could think of dropping the anchor, but it all depends on the match-up results.

I think there are all sorts of possibilities. They are two very aggressive players. They’re two world-class players.’ Brian Lara expressed this during a discussion with Star Sports before the game. ‘But sometimes, in terms of putting together a partnership in the Caribbean, you think well, you know 60-70 runs in the powerplay would be a great start. I think one could afford to drop anchor, but it all depends, you know, on match-ups.’

The veteran also points out that if it gets to a point where they feel that they could do better against a particular bowler, then they should look to blast them.

‘If you feel that, as a batter, that you are better equipped than the other player to do well against a bowler, then you do that.’ The Trinidad-born Brian Lara reflected. ‘So, I think it’s a conversation that has to happen in the middle, and it doesn’t necessarily mean that they have to go from both ends.’

He also points out that having one of these players in the middle will keep India physiologically ahead in the contest, because of the impact they have.

‘I think key for India is to get this partnership firing because they have such an effect on the team.’ The 55-year-old elaborated. ‘Obviously, India has played good cricket. They have not lost a game in the tournament so far, and they can keep thinking positively.’

The aggressive batter also advises that in the Caribbean, it’s never easy to blast away from a position, and when they take on Afghanistan in their first game, it would be the battle between their batters and the spinners.

‘But you know, I think psychologically they would know how important both of these players coming into form quickly is for that. So, there are different ways of going about it. I don’t feel blasting away in the Caribbean is one of the things you know.’ The veteran, Brian Lara concluded. ‘You just need to think about what you’re doing and put a good partnership on because you know more often than not when you’re playing Afghanistan than you’re thinking, When are the spinners coming? Then the contest begins.’

India will face the Rashid Khan-led side on June 20, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.