Brian Lara, the former West Indies cricketer, is the latest addition to the list of former players revealing their picks for India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. The T20 World Cup 2024 will be held in the USA and the West Indies starting June 1. India, in Group A of the tournament, will play their opener on June 5 against Ireland.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set May 1 as the deadline for all countries to announce their World Cup selections. On Monday morning, New Zealand was the first to identify a team captained by Kane Williamson. However, the BCCI will most likely reveal the 15-member team on Wednesday.

Ajit Agarkar, the chief selector, is said to have held an informal meeting with India captain Rohit Sharma to discuss the probable squad. He is now scheduled to meet with his selection committee colleagues before making the final pronouncement.

Rinku Singh denied T20 World Cup berth, Mayank Yadav included, Mohammed Siraj left out for Sandeep Sharma

Brian Lara’s squad likely hints at Yashasvi Jaiswal as Rohit’s opening partner as he earlier advised India against picking Virat Kohli as an opener.

“For me, they are great players (Rohit and Virat), I think though that you should have some youthful punch in the opening spot. One of the younger players, showing their mettle, showing what they are capable of and have one of those experienced players shepherd the innings in the middle order right through till the end. “Having that experience up front, it could have a negative effect if they get dismissed early, so I will use one yes, but use the other at No. 3,” Lara said on Star Sports.

Lara’s first major selection call included two wicketkeeping places. While Rishabh Pant appears to be the first-choice, he chose Sanju Samson as his backup keeper, rejecting KL Rahul.

Among the notable exclusions is Rinku Singh, who has been coached by the Indian squad for the finishing position. Lara also left Mohammed Siraj out of his starting lineup due to his poor performance in the IPL 2024, instead opting for Sandeep Sharma, who has been in excellent form for the Rajasthan Royals.

The Windies legend also added Mayank Yadav as an extra pacer after the Lucknow Super Giants fast bowler turned heads with his raw pace and wicket-taking abilities.

Brian Lara’s India’s squad for T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Yadav.

