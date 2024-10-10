Cameron Green of Australia is in danger of missing out on the entire five-match Australia v India Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 series after he has been suggested surgery for his recurring back injury.

Cameron Green flew home from the United Kingdom after complaining of back pain during the third One-Day International against England at Chester-le-Street. He had scans in England and Australia upon his return, but CA’s medical team has taken their time determining how to proceed, with no formal plan yet disclosed.

Cameron Green, 25, has suffered four previous stress fractures, but none before 2019, and has been meticulously handled over his first four years of international cricket.

Surgery viable option for Cameron Green set to miss entire Australia Test summer

Cameron Green, an all-rounder, is expected to miss the entire summer due to a back ailment, with surgery being one option under consideration. Cricket Australia’s medical team is yet to issue a clear plan addressing the severity of the back injury.

If surgery is chosen, he will be unable to participate in activities over the summer. If a non-surgical rehabilitation plan is followed, he may be able to play cricket as a batter this summer, but the timeline for his availability has yet to be defined.

Australia will need to adjust their batting lineup if Green is unavailable for the India series. Ace batter Steve Smith is likely to return to the No. 4 position in the batting order.

Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matt Renshaw in line to partner Usman Khawaja as Test opener

His batting position for the series will be determined when he returns to Sheffield Shield cricket for New South Wales against Victoria at the MCG on Sunday, October.

If Green is unavailable and Smith moves to four, an opener from Shield cricket might be selected, with Marcus Harris, Cameron Bancroft, and Matt Renshaw all in contention, as they were last summer until Smith put his hand up to open.

Harris had the perfect start to the Shield season, reaching 143 for Victoria against Tasmania, although it came on a relatively placid pitch at the Junction Oval, where fellow Tasmanian allrounder Beau Webster also reached a century.

His 143 was his 29th FC century and Harris said that when he signed with Victoria, he had planned to keep playing without the pressure of possible Test selection “hanging over my head like I had last year.”

Bancroft and Renshaw both scored low in the first innings of Western Australia’s match against Queensland at the WACA ground.

