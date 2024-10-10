Shakib Al Hasan, perhaps the greatest player produced by Bangladesh, has finally apologized to the people of his nation for remaining silent when there was civil unrest recently. Students and protesters created a massive stir in the country against Sheikh Hasina’s government leading to her fleeing to India to save herself.

Shakib has delivered a heartfelt apology for remaining mute during the protests, which have raised questions about his stance toward his country. The all-rounder has talked for the first time about the protests that led to the overthrowing of the reigning Awami League-led administration.

Student protests in Bangladesh resulted in a huge number of deaths, shaking the country’s political structure. Shakib Al Hasan was an Awami League Member of Parliament for the Magura-1 constituency.

Shakib renders an unconditional apology for his silence

It is the first time Shakib has acknowledged the movement that resulted in the overthrow of the long-standing Awami League-led administration, of which he was a member of parliament (MP), on August 5.

Shakib Al Hasan extended his sympathies to the martyred and their families in a lengthy Facebook message. He released an emotional statement in which he apologized to the people of Bangladesh for being silent at this vital time.

“Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people’s uprising. I extend my deepest respect and condolences to them and their families.

While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologize,” Shakib wrote in his post.

Shakib also explained why he decided to join politics last year. He stated that he wanted to contribute to the growth of his community, but he also recognized that he is a cricketer first and foremost, with everything else coming second.

“I was briefly the member of parliament from the Magura-1 constituency. My political involvement was primarily driven by my desire to contribute to the development of my hometown Magura. As you know, it is difficult to directly impact the development of one’s area without a specific role in Bangladesh.

My wish to develop this area is what motivated me to become an MP. However, at the end of the day, my primary identity is as a cricketer for Bangladesh. No matter where I have been or in what position, I have always carried cricket in my heart,” Shakib wrote.

“Want to say goodbye in front of all of you”- Shakib Al Hasan’s emotional plea

On September 26, Shakib, who lives in the United States with his family, announced his retirement from Test cricket. He stated that if the authorities could guarantee his safe admission and exit from Bangladesh, he would like to play his final Test in Dhaka against South Africa on October 21.

Faruque Ahmed, president of the BCB, stated that the board could not provide him with the security he desired, but there were favorable signs from the government for Shakib. Sports adviser Asif Mahmud had stated that the government would give him with security, but Shakib needed to clarify his political stance to his supporters.

“You all know that I will soon be playing my last match… I want to say goodbye with all of you around. At the moment of farewell, I want to shake hands with those whose applause compelled me to play better.

I want to meet the eyes of those who cheered in joy when I played well and whose eyes welled up with tears when I did not. I believe that at this farewell moment, you will all be with me. Together, we will close the story that, in truth, stars not me, but all of you,” the post further added.

Bangladesh will play a two-match Test series against South Africa at home. Shakib Al Hasan wants to quit Tests after the first Test in Mirpur if he is provided the guarantee of his safe entry and exit from Bangladesh.

Also Read: New Zealand Announces Squad For India Test Series