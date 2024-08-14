Basit Ali, the former Pakistani batter, has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), that the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 might not happen in the country if the security issues do not improve.

Pakistan are set to host their first ICC event since the 1996 World Cup in the form of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan are also the defending champions as they won the last edition of the tournament in 2017 in England.

Before that, Pakistan will host Bangladesh, England, and West Indies at home across formats and all eyes will be on the security issues in the country. Pakistan has had many attacks on its troops in recent months, escalating tensions. With a major event next year, the persistent attacks could be costly for the hosts.

Pakistan is already in a precarious position with reports of the Indian team refusing to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy and requesting the ICC to have their games hosted in either UAE or Sri Lanka.

‘God forbid, the Champions Trophy won’t be played here if..: Basit Ali warns PCB

While addressing on his YouTube channel, Basit Ali recommended Pakistan’s government prioritize the country’s security.

Since Pakistan will host several international teams this season, Ali anticipated that all visits will be completed securely and without any security difficulties. He questioned the country’s authorities about the lack of security, which is resulting in the deaths of soldiers.

“Since the Champions Trophy is in Pakistan, and teams like England and West Indies are scheduled to tour after Bangladesh, we must pay attention to security. God forbid, the Champions Trophy won’t be played here if there is any incident in these tours. Our soldiers are getting martyred in Balochistan and Peshawar. Only the government can answer why it has been happening, but it’s wrong,” Ali said on his YouTube channel.

Pakistan’s home season will begin on August 21 with the Test series against Bangladesh. Basit believes that teams touring Pakistan should be as secure as the country’s prime minister and president.

“We must ensure that there is not even a small security breach. The foreign teams should get the same security as our Prime Minister and President. I am sure Mohsin Naqvi will be aware of these things,” he added.

Pakistan will host England for a three-Test series in Multan, Karachi, and Rawalpindi after the Bangladesh series.

Also Read: “Gautam Gambhir Has Always Been”- Former Indian Opener’s Cold-Blooded Verdict