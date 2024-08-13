Under the new head coach, Gautam Gambhir, the Indian team started powerfully in Sri Lanka during the three-match T20I series with a very young side under the captaincy of Suryakaumar Yadav, who was experiencing some new success in that position.

However, a few days later, despite the seniors making a comeback in the One-day international side, under the guidance of coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Rohit Sharma, the Blue Brigade suffered a 2-0 series defeat against the same opposition, with the first game in Colombo ending in a tie.

It was India’s very first ODI bilateral series defeat against Sri Lanka since 1997, which makes the whole scenario more devasting, as the touring batters, apart from Rohit, hardly had any answer to the home spinners who were taking wickets for fun on those slow and low tracks at the R. Premadasa Stadium.

“I see qualities of a leader in Gautam Gambhir ”- Former Indian wicket-keeper

The former Indian opening batter, Robin Uthappa, has extended his support towards Gautam Gambhir despite this series defeat, which quite surprisingly has raised questions over the position of the former opening batter.

The difference between both teams was the batting department. In all three games, Sri Lanka batted first and put up a decent score to defend. Their lower order was the biggest difference on both sides, as the numbers seven and eight were earning runs, which in the end made a huge distance in the result.

In all three games in the series, Rohit Sharma batted with an aggressive mindset, as he smashed the fast bowlers and spinners all around the park to display his skills, while the middle order of the line-up struggled so much.

Chasing 231 in the opening ODI, they found themselves at a comfortable position of 80/1 before losing their last nine wickets for 150 runs to end the game on a tied encounter. In the following game, the two-time champions were chasing 241 runs and saw them at a great position of 116/1. Once Shubman Gill got out, the rest of the line-up fell like a pack of cards and were bundled out for 208.

The third game was a disaster, as they were packed up for 138 runs, in reply to Sri Lanka’s 248 runs. Uthappa addressed Gautam Gambhir as someone who has the qualities of a leader and can thrive under pressure.

“He’s always been someone who thrives under pressure and has consistently sought out big stages to deliver. As far as I’m concerned, I see the same qualities in him as a leader within this group.” The former wicket-keeper batter expressed in ‘The Times of India’ in a recent meet.

The Karnataka-born, who was Gautam Gambhir’s team-mate in the IPL, praised the latter as an excellent tactician and an excellent leader of people who can foster a culture within the group.

“He (Gautam Gambhir) will seek out major opportunities and strive to seize them. As a leader, I can vouch for his ability to create an environment that enables people to thrive.” The former wicket-keeper batter lauded. “He is that kind of leader, more than just a great captain, he’s also an excellent tactician and an exceptional leader of people.”

“He fosters a culture within the group that encourages success. Gautam Gambhir is a leader who provides security to his players, and we have seen that in action.” He continued.

The next assignment for India’s head coach will be the upcoming two-match Test series at home against Bangladesh, starting in the third week of September.