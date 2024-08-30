Chandika Hathurusingha, the Bangladesh coach, has responded to new Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Faruque Ahmed’s strong statement about him. Faruque Ahmed was recently named BCB president after Nazmul Hassan relinquished the post.

Nazmul Hassan was close to Awami League party leader Sheikh Hasina, whose government was toppled in recent protests in Bangladesh. Hasina fled to India for refuge, while Hassan willingly resigned from the BCB chief post, with Faruque Ahmed taking over.

In his first press conference, Ahmed expressed concerns over Hathurusingha’s future as head coach and promised a comprehensive review of his term. Faruque was forthright in his judgment, indicating that he intended to reconsider Hathurusingha’s job and explore other choices.

“I am yet to find out about Chandika Hathurusingha’s contract. I have to see some stuff officially but I have not moved from my previous stance. I have to speak to my colleague over the next two or three days, and see if we can find someone better than him. We have to prepare a shortlist, and see who wants to join us,” Faruque said.

“It was a real blunder to bring back Hathurusingha for a second stint. He had left us in trouble the last time he left the job [in 2017]. Bangladesh was a stepping stone for him. He went back to his country, became their head coach. I couldn’t believe that a 25-member board of directors, including the president, could make such a decision. I hope they are realising their mistake.

hose who brought him back thought that he was a magician. They thought that only Hathurusingha created this bubble of success. Cricket is not about magic. Bangladesh’s success is due to a combination of players, coaches, selection committee and even board officials,” Ahmed added.

Faruque Ahmed is a former Bangladesh captain leading the side in the 1993-94 season and was part of the Bangladesh squad in the 1999 World Cup.

Chandika Hathurusingha wants to talk to Faruque Ahmed about his statement on him

Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha has replied to allegations leveled against him by newly appointed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Faruque Ahmed. The Tigers are currently leading the two-Test series against Pakistan, 1-0.

Chandika Hathurusingha has responded to severe criticism by saying he is willing to meet with the BCB President and discuss the issues.

“I understand that when new leadership takes over, they bring their own perspectives, but I will be eager to get the opportunity to speak with them—that’s my first priority. Secondly, my job is to prepare the team as best as I can. We’ve put in a lot of hard work over the last few months, and our focus now is on the next game,” Hathurusingha said.

The second Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan begins on August 30 in Rawalpindi.

