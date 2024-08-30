The former Indian wicket-keeper batter, Dinesh Karthik, has paid tribute to the left-handed opener of the national side, Shikhar Dhawan, who retired from international and domestic cricket a week ago and displayed his ambitions to be part of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) in the upcoming September.

Dhawan finished as the 12th highest run-getter for India across formats, smashing 10867 runs in 288 innings, at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate of around 90, besides celebrating 55 half-centuries and 24 centuries.

Dinesh Karthik looked back during their U-19 days when he was the very first roommate of the Delhi-born, and being from South India, he joked about how hard it was to get adapted together at the initial stage.

“Very emotional question! The fact is that I was his very first roommate in U-19 cricket when we played for India together. Very different personality. I am coming from South India; I used to sleep at 7:30, and he used to get phone calls literally at 9-9:30 in the night. That was my very first memory of him. It was very different being his roommate.” The Chennai-born revealed in a video shared on Cricbuzz.

“Well done, Shikhar Dhawan, congrats on a fine career”- Dinesh Karthik

The former wicket-keeper batter of the national side remembered how Dhawan used to carry a jersey number of ’00’ behind his back, and they shared a laugh when the opener got out on back-to-back ducks during the practice games of the 2004 U-19 World Cup.

“We had a tri-series before the (U19) World Cup that we had, and his jersey number was 00. And in the first two games of the practice matches, he got duck and duck. I never forget that.” Dinesh Karthik made a trip in the memory lane. “I remember making fun of him; “Bro, your jersey number is 00 and, you got ducks in the first two games.” And he replied. “watch out in the World Cup!!” And he ended up as the highest run-getter for India and, if I remember correctly, he was the highest run-getter of the World Cup, that’s his confidence.”

Dhawan finished the tournament as the leading run-getter with 505 runs in seven innings at an average of over 80 and a strike rate of over 90, with the help of three half-centuries and the best score of an unbeaten 155-run knock.

“And, you can see, coming from social media, wherever he is. Very fun-loving personality but was exceedingly confident, somehow played terrifically well for India, especially in white-ball cricket, and what a batter he has been. What a partnership he formed with Rohit Sharma!!” The 39-year-old reflected.

Very few people can crack a joke on themselves just to light up the environment and, Shikhar Dhawan was one of those persons.

“An outstanding person to know because around him, it’s always fun and laughter, I can tell you that. He has got jokes every and now under his sleeves and, he cracks a lot of jokes on himself which, I enjoy the most about him as a person.” Dinesh Karthik elaborated.

“I wish him all the very best. Whatever he chooses to do. I think he is going to go and, play Legends League straightaway. He will be the successor there too because that’s his personality. One last time, thank you, Shikhar Dhawan.” The veteran concluded. “It has been an amazing journey watching you play. It was terrific to play with you, but importantly, the person you are and all the joy you bring. Well done and, congrats on a great career.”

The left-handed opener is going to feature in the Legends League, along with Dinesh Karthik in the upcoming few weeks.