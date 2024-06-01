Speculations have started to grow on whom will the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) appoint as the coach, after the current tenure of Rahul Dravid ends at the end of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA).

The most ideal person, as many news have reported, is the former India opener Gautam Gambhir who of late has done a tremendous job with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024.

The Knight Riders team won two trophies in the 20-over league of India, back in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of Gambhir. Still, since being part away from each other, the Knights have made only one appearance in the final of the T20, where they finished as the runners up in 2021 season.

‘Indeed, a difference in a high-profile team like India…’ – Sourav Ganguly on coaching the stars

The BCCI called for applicants for the India head coach job in the last month, reports claim that a bunch of players have shown interest for the position. The likes of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, New Zealand captain Stephen Fleming or the past Australia coach Justin Langer are one of those names to whom India have shown their wish.

Also Read: ‘Rahul Dravid Needs To Get India Together And Devise A Plan To Win T20 World Cup 2024- Brian Lara

However, later the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah revealed that they are looking into hiring an India for the role, given the person would be well aware of the international and especially the domestic culture and structure of the team.

This puts Gambhir in the front seat to become the next India coach as he monitored the Knight Riders to their third IPL title with a win over the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Few reports always informed that the former India batter’s deal is already done. The former BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly, while being in a discussion with the Revsportz, praised the Gambir s a very good candidate.

“He is passionate, he is honest, he is a very good candidate,” the former India captain Sourav Ganguly expressed in the interview. “There is indeed a difference between coaching or mentoring a franchise, and coaching an international team, that too a high-profile team like India.”

Ganguly was quick to warn the left-hand batter to be careful in managing the superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, which will be so vital in his team, going forward.

“But I am sure Gautam will know it and is aware of it. He will know how to deal with stars like Virat and Rohit, and will surely adapt himself to the culture of the change room,” the former opener remarked during the same chat. “It is not just about pushing your own thoughts. He will, I am sure, think and carry the change room with himself.”

Also Read: BCCI Thinking About Letting Franchises Retain 3 Players And One RTM Card In IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Even while taking to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, Ganguly also sheds light on the importance of a good coach.

“The coach’s significance in one’s life, their guidance, and relentless training shape the future of any person, both on and off the field. So, choose the coach and institution wisely,” the former India skipper wrote on his social media platform.

A few recalled the tough times for India when both Ganguly and Greg Chappell shared a partnership. On the flip side, many questioned whether, the Kolkata-born was against the potential appointment of Gambhir.