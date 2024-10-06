The former West Indies opening batter, Chris Gayle, was asked to name the most successful captain of the Indian team, and he straightaway called the name of the former World Cup-winning leader of the Blue Brigade, MS Dhoni, who has won all the ICC tournaments. The opener also praised Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for their contribution as the skippers.

When it comes to the leadership department across three formats, the Ranchi-born stands at the top with 178 wins in 332 games at a winning percentage of 53.61 in 332 matches. He led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007, besides carrying them to the 2013 Champions Trophy.

“Dhoni has been the most successful captain for India. The guy has actually set the trend, and overall, Rohit Sharma did his job well, and Virat Kohli did his job pretty much.” Chris Gayle told IANS in a recent interview.

The wicket-keeper batter has also won five IPL titles with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). When he was asked to address the toughest bowler he has faced in his career, a cheeky reply was expected to come from the opening batter.

“The toughest bowler? Is he born or is he still alive? I’m not sure. So, all bowlers are tough because every bowler tries and gets a chance to pick a wicket.” The Jamaican all-rounder highlighted.

Chris Gayle will always be known for his masterclass batting in the shortest format of the game. In 463 T20s, he has smashed 14562 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of around 144.75 with the help of 22 centuries and 88 half-centuries with a best score of unbeaten 175 runs.

Chris Gayle wants to work as a mentor of an IPL franchise

Besides that, the Kingston-born has nailed 7214 runs in 103 Tests for the West Indies at an average of 42.18, thanks to 15 centuries and 37 half-centuries with a best score of 333. In the 50-over format of the game, 10480 runs have come off his blade at a strike rate of nearly 90, shouldering on 25 centuries and 54 half-centuries.

“Every baller can just take one ball to get here, but at the same time, it’s fun going up against some quality top-class fast bowlers and spinners as well. Every bowler is pretty much tough, but the ‘Universe Boss’ is just tougher.” Chris Gayle elaborated.

He is currently playing for the Gujarat Giants in the Legends League Cricket and has displayed his excitement to share the dressing room with the former opening batter of the side, Shikhar Dhawan. For a certain period of the competition, the rain made some interruptions, but the batter wanted to free his arms a little bit.

The LLC enters its third leg, which will start at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu before moving to Srinagar, a place the 45-year-old has yet to visit.

“I’ve never been to Srinagar. It’s going to be my first time so, that’s another tick on my list in India, one more state that I’m going to visit. So I’m looking forward to Srinagar.” Chris Gayle desired. “(It) Is quite close to Kashmir. I think I’m looking forward to it because I’ve never been to that side of India. I’m excited.”

The veteran has also shared his desire to be part of an IPL franchise in the future as a mentor or one among the coaching staff to share his vast knowledge and experience of the format with the young players.

That’d be cool to be in the IPL. I’d like to be in a team, you know; that’ll be something cool. I’ve got loads of experience to share; I’ve been dominant as well. I would love to be a part of it without a doubt to share my knowledge and my experience in the IPL.” Chris Gayle concluded.