England all-rounder Chris Woakes had an excellent spell of bowling during the second innings of the second Test match against the West Indies, at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Coming into this game in the three-match series, the pressure was on this veteran, especially after James Anderson brought the curtains down in his 21-year-long career, at Lord’s during the opening game of the series.

Chris Woakes ended with 4/84 in 28 overs including one maiden, on a good batting surface, where both the teams crossed the 400-run mark in their respective first innings. He was quite disciplined in his line and length and made life hard for the batters with incredible swing.

Woakes wasn’t part of the India tour at the start of this year, and he didn’t take part in any game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, before taking time off the game due to personal reasons. The last time he bowled in a comparative game in the longest format was during the Ashes 2023.

Chris Woakes looks ahead to shoulder responsibility for England

The 35-year-old has been part of 50 Tests for England, having managed over 1700 Test runs at an average of under 28, with six half-centuries and one century, besides picking up 154 wickets with the red ball at an average of under 30.

There were concerns over how much rhythm Chris Woakes has been in, having missed a long part of the last eight to nine months of cricket, and being needed to play the role of the senior bowler in the side.

‘I mean, yeah, I think, I have always been involved which has made it better, so to speak, better for time on feet, overs in the belt, very different from Woody (Mark Wood); Woody would love to come into the series being fresh.’ The Edgbaston-born remarked during the press conference on Day 3. ‘Whereas I like overs under the belt, be a little more confident, be in rhythm, certainly more of a feel bowler.’

Many bowlers try to get into their bowling for the match in different ways. Some like to keep themselves fresh and fully charged up to use the energy in the middle, while a few always look to go through a bit of bowling in the net to have that required rhythm.

It felt certainly better this week than it did at Lord’s. There was a spell yesterday evening (Day 2) when I felt I have got into a bit more rhythm, got the ball moving sideways, and just try to replicate the same this morning (Day 3).’ Chris Woakes displayed the difference in preparations between him and Wood. ‘As they say, it’s easy to look into the wicket’s column, but I felt I bowled reasonably well in the second half yesterday and thankfully got backed it up this morning, and got rewards for them.’

With Stuart Broad and James Anderson retired from the game internationally, it’s time for the 35-year-old to play the massive role of handling the young bowlers and taking charge of the bowling group.

‘Surprisingly not, I don’t think. I am at a stage in my career where playing for 50th Test has got enough experiences behind me to know what works for me and how well I bowled.’ Chris Woakes observed. ‘Obviously, you try to draw on past experiences, that summer was quite good for me, so I try to back and remember how it went and how it felt and got me success.’

Despite these, he is not feeling the pressure in the post-Anderson era, as he has been bowling well currently and will look forward to earning rewards to help England record more memorable Test wins.

‘The fact that I haven’t got Stu (Stuart Broad) and Jimmy (James Anderson) at the other end probably I didn’t feel more pressure because of that if anything. I always try stay in the moment, stay in the presence and try to play the game as I like whether they are or aren’t there.’ Chris Woakes concluded.

The final and third Test of the series will start on July 26, at Edgbaston in Birmingham.