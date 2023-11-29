Cops Suspended After Star Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Claimed They Intimidated Him And Demanded A Bribe

sportzwiki logo
ICC World Cup
1st Match

ODI

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

2nd Match

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

3rd Match

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

4th Match

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

5th Match

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

6th Match

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

7th Match

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

8th Match

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

9th Match

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

10th Match

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

11th Match

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

12th Match

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

13th Match

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

14th Match

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

15th Match

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

16th Match

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

17th Match

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

18th Match

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

19th Match

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

20th Match

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

21st Match

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

22nd Match

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

23rd Match

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

24th Match

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

25th Match

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

26th Match

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

27th Match

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

28th Match

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

29th Match

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

30th Match

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

31st Match

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

32nd Match

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

33rd Match

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

34th Match

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

35th Match

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

36th Match

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

37th Match

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

38th Match

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

39th Match

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

40th Match

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

41st Match

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

42nd Match

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

43rd Match

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

44th Match

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

45th Match

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Final

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

All

Cricket News

Cops Suspended After Star Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Claimed They Intimidated Him And Demanded A Bribe
Avinash T
Nov 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM

author tag icon
Avinash T
calander icon

Nov 29, 2023 at 10:15 AM

Cops Suspended After Star Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Claimed They Intimidated Him And Demanded A Bribe

Four police officers were detained by the Sindh Police after Pakistani cricketers Sohaib Maqsood and Aamir Yamin complained about extortion on social media. The police took prompt action after verifying their involvement in corruption.

The detained officers were from the Sakrand police station and had exceeded their jurisdiction. They were arrested in Nawabshah and put behind bars. Earlier, Maqsood and Yamin had reported alleged corruption by the Sindh Police.

The cricketers were stopped by law enforcement authorities, who demanded bribes from them while they were on their way to Multan. Maqsood narrated how he and his colleague Aamer Yamin were stopped by unscrupulous police officers in Sindh while heading for their team’s next National T20 Cup match. Despite identifying themselves as Pakistan international cricketers, the officers insisted on payment.

Sohaib Maqsood recently shared a shocking incident involving the Sindh police authorities on X (previously Twitter). According to the cricketer, while he was travelling with his colleagues to Multan for a National T20 Cup 2023 match, they were stopped by the Sindh police. The police officers demanded money from the players, which they were forced to pay.

“We are so lucky that we live In Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and Sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason if you give them money then they will stop you again after 50 km and ask for money again corruption at its peak in sindh police.”

However, even after giving them the money, they were stopped again for more. Despite identifying themselves as international cricket players, they were not spared by the police. The officials have been charged with stealing money from the cricketers, as stated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Parvez Chandio.

Sohaib Maqsood
Sohaib Maqsood Credits: Twitter

The Station House Officer (SHO) and head inspector of the Sakrand police station have been suspended for negligence, according to a Sindh police spokeswoman. The district police officer (DPO) issued a statement highlighting the bribery of national cricketers on the Superhighway between 12 am and 1 am last night in an inquiry report.

“Four policemen of Sakrand police station have been found involved in the incident,” the Sindh police spokesperson said.

It went on to say that a formal FIR had been filed against them and that legal action had been taken, while the SHO of Sakrand police station and other officials had been suspended after being found to be negligent. According to the spokeswoman, an inquiry report has also been given to the Inspector General of Sindh.

Tagged:

Aamir Yamin

Pakistan National Cricket Team

Sohaib Maqsood

