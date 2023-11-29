Cops Suspended After Star Pakistan Cricketer Sohaib Maqsood Claimed They Intimidated Him And Demanded A Bribe

Four police officers were detained by the Sindh Police after Pakistani cricketers Sohaib Maqsood and Aamir Yamin complained about extortion on social media. The police took prompt action after verifying their involvement in corruption.

The detained officers were from the Sakrand police station and had exceeded their jurisdiction. They were arrested in Nawabshah and put behind bars. Earlier, Maqsood and Yamin had reported alleged corruption by the Sindh Police.

The cricketers were stopped by law enforcement authorities, who demanded bribes from them while they were on their way to Multan. Maqsood narrated how he and his colleague Aamer Yamin were stopped by unscrupulous police officers in Sindh while heading for their team’s next National T20 Cup match. Despite identifying themselves as Pakistan international cricketers, the officers insisted on payment.

“We are so lucky that we live In Punjab not in Sindh first time in my life I am travelling from Karachi to Multan by Road and Sindh police is so corrupt that they stop you after 50 km and ask for money or they threat you to go to the police station for no reason if you give them money then they will stop you again after 50 km and ask for money again corruption at its peak in sindh police.”

However, even after giving them the money, they were stopped again for more. Despite identifying themselves as international cricket players, they were not spared by the police. The officials have been charged with stealing money from the cricketers, as stated by Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Shaheed Benazirabad, Parvez Chandio.

The Station House Officer (SHO) and head inspector of the Sakrand police station have been suspended for negligence, according to a Sindh police spokeswoman. The district police officer (DPO) issued a statement highlighting the bribery of national cricketers on the Superhighway between 12 am and 1 am last night in an inquiry report.

“Four policemen of Sakrand police station have been found involved in the incident,” the Sindh police spokesperson said.

It went on to say that a formal FIR had been filed against them and that legal action had been taken, while the SHO of Sakrand police station and other officials had been suspended after being found to be negligent. According to the spokeswoman, an inquiry report has also been given to the Inspector General of Sindh.