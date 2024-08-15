The two-match series between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh is a week away from starting on August 22 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, while the second and final game of the series will see the team locking horns after a three-day break at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Despite the disturbing political situations in Bangladesh, their country has sent a balanced and powerful squad for the two games with the presence of their experienced players in the team. The visiting side has also touched down in Pakistan before their scheduled arrival.

However, a new development has seen the home side’s cricket board make a new decision regarding the second Test match in Karachi between the two sides, which is now going to take place without spectators behind closed doors.

Pakistan to stage Karachi Test without spectators due to upgradation

The decision has been taken on the back of upgrading the stands in Karachi as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) looks to renovate its venues ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy in February-March.

Also Read: Naseem Shah Reflects On Pakistan’s Recent Struggle Ahead of 2 Tests vs Bangladesh

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is also undergoing an upgrade ahead of Pakistan’s first ICC competition since 1996 when they co-hosted the 1996 World Cup with India and Sri Lanka.

A few recent reports have claimed that this decision has been taken to keep the Test in the city because their board wants to spread the seven home Tests in various grounds, along with the 50-over format and the domestic cricket across the three venues in Karachi, Multan, and Rawalpindi.

Multan, the only other option with the Pindi ground already hosting the first game of the series against Bangladesh, is also slated to organize the opening Test of the upcoming three-match series against England from October 07.

Besides all these, there have been logistical issues, with various payments already made for the flights, hotels, and security management. In those circumstances, moving the game to another venue at the eleventh hour would make lose from a series, which isn’t expected to be a lucrative one after all.

However, there is no change during the Karachi Test against England scheduled to start on October 15, with the spectators expected to make their attendance.

After advertising the ticket sales for the second Test recently just a couple of days ago, the Pakistan Cricket Board has suspended the sales by addressing a difficult decision to make.

“The health and safety of our fans is our utmost priority. After careful consideration of all available options, we have decided that the safest course of action is to hold the second Test in front of an empty stadium.” The board said in a statement.

It was also remarked that the new upgrade of the stadium would enhance the experience of the fans.

“While we deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause, we want to assure our valued fans that the ongoing stadium upgrades are aimed at enhancing their experience.” PCB expressed.

Also Read: “Shreyas Iyer Eager To Play Red-Ball Cricket”- MCA Official On Batter’s Selection For Buchi Babu Tournament

The series will be quite vital for the home side, who are in the fifth position of the third and ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). If they do well and end up winning the series by 2-0 and continue the same consistency in the upcoming series against England, they can also connect with South Africa and New Zealand to be in the race for the second position in the points table.

Bangladesh’s previous bilateral trip was in 2020, which was cut short because of the growing cases of the Covid-19 pandemic.