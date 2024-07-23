In a shocking turn of events, a cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland, was called off after allegations of ‘racist abuse’ from the football supporter, as the police have started investigating claims that the fans, present on the ground shouted to abuse the cricketers during the cricket game, which was later abandoned.

The cricket match between Murrayfield DAFS and Stewart’s Melville Cricket Club was called off on Saturday. The former has claimed that the abuse was carried out by the ‘so-called football fans’, who were walking to a nearby friendly match between Rangers and Manchester United.

Despite of having the presence of police officers nearby, the club claimed a lack of investigation. The authorities, however, have stated that they are looking into the abuse reports but are yet to receive complaints regarding the response to the incidents.

Two cricket players get assaulted by football fans

The cricket match was part of the East of Scotland Cricket Association division seven and was later abandoned due to the incident, as the Murrayfield DAFS noted the huge level of disappointment over the events.

Also Read: Watch- Hardik Pandya Meets Abhishek Nayar As He Joins Team India For Sri Lanka T20Is

‘Very upset that our 4th team had to abandon their game today due a combination of sexist, homophobic and racist abuse at Roseburn Park outside Murrayfield Stadium today against Stewart’s Melville Cricket Club.’ The ‘X’ handle (formerly known as Twitter) of Murrayfield DAFS posted.

The club briefed the incident of how the football fans abused the cricket players, and the police, standing 50 years away didn’t take any step towards the abuse.

‘Not only that, there were two instances of physical assault that were perpetrated on players. The perpetrators of said abuse were fans of football clubs playing a friendly at Murrayfield Stadium – and police were standing 50 yards away.’ The club observed.

‘Two sets of officers did absolutely nothing to prevent or stop any of the events from taking place – and in fact flat our refused to help when pressed by players.’ The statement also tagged the Scotland police. ‘It’s incredibly sad and desperate that we still have to deal with instances like this.’

The club also continued saying that they had drafted a complaint to the Scotland police and other relevant authorities.

‘We have worked tirelessly to make Roseburn Park a welcoming, all-inclusive venue for cricket – but days like today harm that irreparably – especially when those who can help refuse.’ The club added.

However, the Scotland Police has spoken about carrying out inquiries after the reports of abuse were directed. The president of Murrayfield DAFS, Phil Yelland felt that the behavior of the football fans was unacceptable towards the cricketers.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Says His Relationship With Virat Kohli Is Good For TRPs

‘Players playing any sport in a public space should be able to do so without fear of violence and without homophobic and racial abuse and other anti-social One of our players has made a report to the police which is being followed through.’ Yelland said in the post on the Facebook page. ‘Those involved in organizing the event at Murrayfield have been contacted and a range of concerns expressed. Those involved in the local community have been alerted behavior.’

The home club has also issued an apology to Stewart’s Melville Cricket Club, the opponent side of the abandoned match.