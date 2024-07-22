Gautam Gambhir stated that his relationship with Virat Kohli is not for TRP, but private. This came during the press conference ahead of the Indian team’s departure for the Sri Lanka tour. This will be Gambhir’s first assignment as the Indian team’s head coach.

India is slated to play 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs from July 27 onwards in Sri Lanka. The three T20Is will be played on July 27, 28, and 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The 3 ODIs will be played on August 2, 4, and 7 and will be hosted by the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Virat Kohli, along with Rohit Sharma, who was on a break after the T20 World Cup win, agreed to play in the Sri Lanka ODI series at the behest of Gautam Gambhir’s request for having the senior players in the squad for his first outing as India coach.

There was much talk about what sort of equation would Gambhir and Kohli have in the Indian team. Gambhir and Kohli had a huge blowoff during the IPL 2023 during a match between Kohli’s RCB and Gambhir’s LSG.

After Kohli had an altercation with LSG’s Naveen Ul Haq on the field, the issues spilled to the dugout as well. After the match, Gambhir and Kohli almost came to blows with players from both teams trying to separate the two.

However, in the recent IPL 2024, Gambhir and Kohli decided to bury the hatchet and were cordial with each other, even smiling when meeting one another ahead of a match.

“It’s a relationship between two mature individuals”- Gautam Gambhir on his equation with Virat Kohli

Gautam Gambhir opened up on the talks surrounding his relationship with Virat Kohli, saying that they are “good for TRPs”. Gambhir said that he shares a healthy relationship with Kohli, one of India’s greatest cricketers. The veteran hailed Kohli as a thorough professional and a “world-class batter.

“Good for TRP. My relationship is not public. It’s a relationship between two mature individuals. On the field, I am sure we have got to be on the same page. I share a very good relationship with him.

I have had a lot of chats with him, but sometimes. We shared messages. It’s not important what we discussed after my announcement or before my announcement. Just because we want headlines. He is a thorough professional, he is a world-class player. Hopefully, we can work together really well. Our job is to make the country proud together. We are representing more than a billion people. We have got to be on the same page,” Gambhir said in a press conference prior to the tour of Sri Lanka.

India’s tour of Sri Lanka is set to get underway on June 27 with the three-match T20I series followed by the ODI series.

