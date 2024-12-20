Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain, took a brutal jibe at Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during an event he attended. The viral clip brought a fun twist to the long-running IPL rivalry between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

CSK and RCB’s rivalry has always been fierce, and it was heightened even further this year when RCB eliminated CSK from the IPL 2024 playoffs race.

The intense IPL rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore has produced numerous memorable moments, and Gaikwad’s sarcastic jibe at the event has just added to that history. Gaikwad, known for his cool manner on the field, showed his humorous side when confronted with the technical hiccup.

CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s jibe at RCB franchise and fans

As the announcer cordially welcomed Ruturaj Gaikwad to the platform amid loud cheering, the CSK captain attempted to speak, but the microphone failed to operate.

Making the most of the situation, the Indian batter responded lightheartedly to the anchor’s question about the sound engineer during the fan engagement event, leaving the Bengaluru audience screaming with amusement.

Jokingly addressing the sound engineer, the anchor said, “How can you turn off Ruturaj’s mic?” Well, Gaikwad was quick to steal the show with his wit as the Maharashtra skipper quipped, “Might be someone from RCB.”

Gaikwad’s lighthearted response caused the audience at the occasion to giggle.

The mic guy had turned off Rutu's mic by mistake and the presenter said "How can you turn off Ruturaj's mic" Rutu – "Might be someone from RCB" 😭pic.twitter.com/o2ZljBs9BO — Yash (@CSKYash_) December 19, 2024

The video of this lighthearted encounter has quickly gone viral on social media networks. However, many RCB fans are mocking the CSK captain on the internet. CSK has already won five IPL titles while the RCB has not yet secured the prestigious title, and for the next season, they are still yet to name their new captain after releasing Faf du Plessis.

Ruturaj Gaikwad named Maharashtra captain in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25

On the other hand, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named captain of the Maharashtra team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25. VHT will begin on December 21, 2024, and ends on January 18, 2025.

Maharashtra is in Group B and will play their first game in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 against Rajasthan on Saturday, December 21, at the MCA Cricket Ground in Bandra, Mumbai.

VHT 2024-25 will include 38 teams playing in five groups. Each team will play against others in their group in a round-robin format, with a total of 135 matches scheduled during the tournament.

VHT will advance to two playoff matches, four quarter-finals, two semi-finals, and the grand finale,

