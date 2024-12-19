Only captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir were reportedly aware of Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement plans. The retirement of Team India veteran offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin stunned several of his teammates, including Virat Kohli and senior selector Ajit Agarkar.

Ashwin’s departure from international cricket may have been unexpected, but there have been indications in recent years. The 38-year-old remains India’s top Test spinner. However, the Indian team management’s concerns over his abroad performances influenced his choice to make up his mind.

Rohit Sharma said that he knew about Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement plans from the moment he arrived in Perth. The Indian captain said that he even persuaded Ashwin to play the Adelaide Test. Ashwin was included in the Adelaide Test, where he scored 22 and 7 while taking one wicket.

Virat Kohli, BCCI selectors in shock of Ravi Ashwin’s retirement

In most cases, the retirement decision would be communicated to club management and players in advance. However, the spinner did not inform Virat Kohli, the skipper with whom Ashwin gained the majority of his success. He also did not inform the BCCI selection panel, which is overseen by Ajit Agarkar.

“I’ve played with you for 14 years and when you told me today you’re retiring, it made me a bit emotional and the flashbacks of all those years playing together came to me,” Kohli said.

The BCCI selection panel, led by Ajit Agarkar, was also not informed by him.

“There was no nudge from the selection committee. Ashwin is a legend in Indian cricket and he has the right to take his own call,” a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Ashwin retired from international cricket after playing 106 Tests, 116 ODIs, and 65 T20I matches for India from 2010-2024.

Only Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir knew in advance of Ravichandran Ashwin’s retirement

A top BCCI official highlighted that Ashwin, as an Indian cricket legend, had the right to make his own decision. Only captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir knew about his plans, while the rest of the team was taken aback by the declaration.

“Within the team, except for skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, the decision came as a shock for the rest,” reported The Indian Express.

Ravi Ashwin will continue to play in the Indian Premier League where he will turn up for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025. He will also be participating in domestic and club cricket.

