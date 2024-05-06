Rohit Sharma will want to keep performing because there is a mega auction coming up, opined former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta. Notably, Rohit Sharma was removed as Mumbai Indians (MI) captain ahead of the IPL 2024 and replaced with Hardik Pandya.

MI are at the bottom of the standings with 6 points and a net run rate of -0.356, having won three of their last eleven matches. Their odds of making it to the playoffs are slim, to say the least.

Dasgupta also stated that Rohit’s form is a positive indicator for the Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024, which is set to take place in June in the West Indies and the United States.

“He is such an integral part of the team since he is the captain, but he sets the tone as well at the top of the order. That’s what he has been doing for the last year and a half,” Deep Dasgupta told Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma has scored 326 runs in 11 matches in IPL 2024 with one century. However, the best thing is his strike rate, which is at 154.50. He has hit 33 fours and 19 sixes while opening the innings for Mumbai Indians.

‘You know what, I am there’: Deep Dasgupta on Rohit Sharma’s form with IPL 2025 auction in consideration

Deep Dasgupta stated that Rohit must continue to produce with the bat in anticipation of a huge action before the next IPL season.

“You are playing for the pride of the team, you are playing as a professional cricketer and you are playing for your pride as well. You don’t want to play a game and not want to perform. Everytime you cross the line, you want to do your best. Let’s not forget that next year is the big auction. This is the last few opportunities that all the professional cricketers have. Even if the team is not going to qualify, at least to put up a good show and tell everyone, ‘You know what, I am there’, Dasgupta said.

MI will be in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home on May 6, 2024.

