Danish Kaneria, former Pakistan spinner, has advised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to agree to India’s demand for a hybrid model for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Kaneria also added that PCB won’t get anything by taking BCCI to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS).

India will not be visiting Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025 next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced. The Indian government was consulted before this decision was made, according to the BCCI.

However, the hybrid approach proposed by the BCCI and ICC is not yet acceptable to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). According to sources, they are instead seeking to address this issue with the CAS.

‘What Will They Achieve By Going To CAS’: Danish Kaneria slams PCB

In this case, Danish Kaneria is not persuaded by the decision to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sports. Kaneria asserted that the PCB might host the competition using a hybrid approach, similar to how it was done for the Asia Cup the previous year.

“The issue was ongoing for long that India will not travel to Pakistan for political and other reasons. They have an option of the hybrid model as they did in the Asia Cup but things should be settled as Pakistan traveled to India for the ODI World Cup last year. If Pakistan goes to the international court (CAS) what will they achieve out of it?

There’s always the uncertainty of security in Pakistan. International teams are coming but security concerns are much higher with the Indian team,” Danish Kaneria told IANS.

Pakistan’s government has even advised the PCB to withdraw from the Champions Trophy if ICC decides to go with the hybrid model or attempts to take the tournament out of Pakistan to another country.

Danish Kaneria bats for hybrid model; Asks PCB to accept BCCI’s demands

Speaking further about this matter, Danish Kaneria said that the wisest course of action for both teams would be to use a hybrid model. Pakistan should keep playing in their own nation, while India should host its Champions Trophy matches in Dubai.

He added that Pakistani cricket fans would like to watch prominent Indian international players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli play at their stadiums.

“Looking at the big picture, India should play their matches in Dubai and Pakistan continue to host the Champions Trophy in the country. Things will only go downhill in this situation but Pakistan have nothing to lose as they did the same last time and also sent their team to India for the World Cup.

PCB is adamant this time and says many fans in Pakistan want to see Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja play in Pakistan,” he added.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will have a difficult time persuading both of its best member countries to participate in the Champions Trophy 2025. With less than 100 days left before the tournament begins, it is unclear how PCB will handle this circumstance.

The draft schedule states that the Champions Trophy 2025 will take place between February 19 and March 9. The event is scheduled to take place in Pakistan in Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

