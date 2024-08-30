Danish Kaneria has stated that India shouldn’t go to Pakistan and the former Pakistan spinner also hoped that the ICC Champions Trophy is held in a hybrid model. The ICC Champions Trophy is set to be played in Pakistan in February-March.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has begun preparations for the Champions Trophy, the first time they have hosted an ICC tournament since the 1996 World Cup.

However, the Indian cricket team’s participation remains unclear. India hasn’t visited Pakistan since 2008 due to increased diplomatic tensions between the two neighbors. For more than a decade, there have been no bilateral cricket relations between the two countries, and they only face each other in continental or ICC competitions.

Kaneria spoke of the security situation in Pakistan with multiple attacks on the Pakistani army in Balochistan. He stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should not send an Indian team to the neighboring nation for the marquee event.

He also stated that the Champions Trophy should be played in a hybrid model, with UAE being the other venue to host India’s matches.

“Look at the situation in Pakistan I have to say that the Indian team should not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan should think about it, and then the ICC will make its decision, and most likely, it will be a hybrid model, it will play in Dubai Champions Trophy because people know that this is a good thing. The media gets hype, everyone’s videos get likes, and everyone’s videos get liked because the big manjan is good so it will sell. So, I think this is a reality and it will definitely be a hybrid model. And BCCI will do whatever they have to advise” said Danish to Sports Tak.

“The safety of the players is the first priority. Respect is the second priority. I think BCCI is doing a great job. Whatever their decision is, other countries will also have to accept that. I think it will be a hybrid model” said Kaneria.

Earlier, the Asia Cup 2023, which was to be played in Pakistan, was played in a hybrid model with India refusing to tour Pakistan. India’s matches were then played in Sri Lanka, with Pakistan hosting only four matches on their turf.

Pakistan is only hosting Champions trophy for TV rights and revenue: Danish Kaneria

Kaneria believes Pakistan is well-equipped to host the Champions Trophy, but infrastructure needs to be upgraded. He argues that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is excited about hosting the tournament primarily due to the star power of the Indian cricket team.

Kaneria further stated that the situation in Pakistan is not favorable because there are security concerns for the teams who would visit for the Champions Trophy 2025. He went on to say that the PCB is only concerned with the profits of hosting the tournament and is not interested in the murky area.

“The main issue is that money will come. That’s why there is so much talk about Indian team coming, there will be sponsorships, media will grow, there will be a channel of Dhoom Dham, this will happen, that will happen, there will be a lot of things, money will come well, this will happen. But that’s okay. But you see the other grey area which you are fixing right now.”

“If you think positively, your mind that the situation is not good, security concerns are there, the rest of the team is coming but this is an Indian team. This is an Indian team. Now, we went to India, so the situation in India is far more better, the balance is there, everything is good, the world travels, tourists come from all over the world, so everything is great and the government is doing a fantastic job. So that’s the thing, that’s the reality” added Kaneria.

The Champions Trophy 2025 is set to be played from 19 February to 9 March 2025 in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore.

