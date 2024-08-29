Younis Khan, former Pakistan captain, has urged Jay Shah, the new ICC chief, to pressure India into coming to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. Younis asked Jay Shah to show sportsmanship and ensure India came to Pakistan.

Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the next ICC chairman on August 24 as he received support from 15 board members out of 16. Pakistan Cricket Board remained silent when Jay Shah was elected to replace Greg Barclay as ICC chief.

Younis Khan, who has always advocated for strengthening cricket links between India and Pakistan, stressed Jay Shah’s role in advancing the game globally.

The famous batter believes Jay Shah will be instrumental in breaking down barriers and kickstarting India’s long-awaited comeback to Pakistan for an international event. The renowned batter hailed the nomination of the former BCCI secretary as ICC chairman, hoping that his tenure will bring positive changes to the game around the world.

“Jay Shah needs to show the sportsman spirit as ICC chief”- Younis Khan

He emphasized that Jay Shah’s influence might open the door for India to visit Pakistan, which would not only strengthen their cricketing relations but also serve as a big gesture of goodwill in the game. Younis warmly welcomed Shah’s appointment and expressed hope that his leadership would uplift the sport of cricket globally.

“The cricket should uplift with the appointment of Jay Shah as the ICC chief. Jay Shah needs to show the sportsman spirit, as with the good initiatives of the ICC chief, India can come to Pakistan to play cricket. In the same way, Pakistan can visit India,” Younis Khan told Cricket Pakistan.

Younis, who guided Pakistan to victory in the 2009 T20 World Cup, spoke about the national team’s humiliating 10-wicket loss to Bangladesh in the first Test of a two-match series. He pushed the players to play with renewed vigor for national pride.

“There is always a pressure to play cricket in home conditions. What is the benefit to the players if they cannot absorb the pressure? There is a dire need for the players to boost their morale. Everybody has seen that whether the pitch was fast or slow. We have clinched victories at that time when no international cricket was happening in the country,” he added.

Also Read: Why Jay Shah Was Unanimously Chosen As ICC Chairman? CWI CEO Johnny Grave Reveals

