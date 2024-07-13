The former England player and renowned cricket commentator David Lloyd has slammed the England Cricket Board (ECB) and management for forcing their best player- James Anderson to retire from International cricket, even after the latter was in his prime with success in a 22-year-long career.

It took a tap on the shoulder of the Burnley boy from the head coach of the national team’s red-ball format, Brendon McCullum to ask him to end his 188-Test career during the first Lord’s Test of the three-match series against West Indies, as they are planning to make an young bowling line-up for the Ashes 2025- ’26 trip.

There have been many past occasions when the question to Anderson has been about his planning on the Test format, and he has mostly responded to stretching it more, given he is enjoying bowling at the minute and has gone better in the last few months.

‘Let me tell you: I know the feeling’- David Lloyd

Jimmy Anderson finished with 188 Tests, where he picked up 704 wickets at an average of 26.45 and a strike rate of around seven overs, besides celebrating 32 five-wicket hauls and three ten-wicket hauls, with a best of 7/42 at Lord’s.

Even after playing his last One-day game, almost a decade ago during the 2015 ODI World Cup game, and still sits at the top with the most wickets in this format- 269 scalps in 194 games, at an average of under 30 and a strike rate of around 36, with a couple of five-wicket hauls, with a best of 5/23.

David Lloyd has compared the situation of Anderson being forced to take retirement is like the situation of the current era, where people are being stopped from getting work at a high age.

‘So, it’s farewell to one of the greatest. The sad thing about Jimmy Anderson’s departure is that he’s bowling as well as ever.’ David Lloyd wrote in Daily Mail. ‘Accuracy, pace, stamina – he’s shown all those qualities and he’s still taking wickets. They say they are moving him on with next year’s Ashes in mind.’

Famously known as Bumble, the veteran feels that given Jimmy is bowling at his best even at such an age, there shouldn’t be any issue in picking him for the Test trip to Australia.

‘I say, pick your best team. He was forced out because of his age. In this era of inclusivity, it takes the biscuit that someone has been stopped for that reason.’ David Lloyd penned down in the same newspaper. ‘Reader, let me tell you: I know the feeling. Inclusivity, my arse.’

The former Lancashire all-rounder also feels that Gus Atkinson, who had a very impressive debut picking up 12 wickets in the first game at Lord’s, could be left out due to his long list of injuries.

Llyod also shed light on how the people, speaking on the result of the West Indies, shouldn’t either decry the visitors for their performance or criticize the home side, who are doing their best for what’s in front of them.

‘My issue is with the International Cricket Council. Come on, share the game’s wealth. International cricket should be contested by equals, but the problem now is some are more equal than others.’ David Lloyd noted. ‘I’d ask the big three countries to consider how they’d feel if the shoe was on the other foot.’

He feels that the financial landscape has changed West Indies cricket, which used to give so many greatest players of all time during the past era, and it’s up to England, India, and Australia to reconsider the revenue distribution.

‘West Indies have given us some of the greatest players of all time, but the financial landscape has changed dramatically and they are indisputably one of the have-nots.’ David Lloyd concluded. ‘I implore India, England, and Australia: do the decent thing and reconsider revenue distribution.’

The second Test of the three-match series will be played on July 18, at the Trent Bridge ground in Nottingham.