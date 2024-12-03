Chennai has been the home for the last seven seasons for the Indian pace bowler Deepak Chahar, who has been a huge contributor to the Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But he has been forced to end his relationship with the Yellow Army, having been signed by the Mumbai Indians in the mega auction of the 2025 edition of the event.

Deepak Chahar has displayed his incredible quality in taking wickets in the powerplay with the new ball. When his name came out, the Mumbai side was firm on their decision to go after the Uttar Pradesh-born. The Punjab Kings (PBKS) joined them in the bidding war and extended the price to INR 7.75 crore.

Later, the Chennai Super Kings replaced the 2014 runners-up and made their last bid at the cost of INR 9 core. But the MI finally grabbed the player’s services for the price of INR 9.25 crore. In 81 innings of the IPL, the fast bowler has picked up 23 wickets at an average of just below 29 and a strike rate of 21.6 with an economy rate of around eight.

Deepak Chahar, however, struggled on the last two occasions due to the constant injuries, having collected just 18 scalps in as many innings at an average of around 30 and an economy rate of 8.50. But, he seems to have worked on his fitness, having been a regular member of Rajasthan in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2024.

Deepak Chahar informs his desire to return to the Indian side

The veteran shed light on the contribution of the former CSK captain, MS Dhoni as the only reason for him to extend his relationship with the franchise but has also appreciated the effort of the team in re-signing him for the mega auction, even with a low purse.

“Mahi bhai has supported me from the start, that’s why I wanted to go to CSK. But my name came on the second day at the auction, so I had a fair idea that it would be difficult for me to get back to CSK. They had a low purse but still bid till INR 9 crore despite a purse of INR 13 crore.” Deepak Chahar expressed this during a discussion on Sports Tak.

The right-arm pacer also acknowledged that his coming late in the auction has also worked in the ability of the Super Kings to reacquire the service of the player for the next year.

‘I had made up my mind that it would be difficult. Last year, my name came first, that’s why it was easier to get back to CSK.” Deepak Chahar responded.

The Agra-born picked up 14 wickets in 15 innings during the 2021 season when they lifted their fourth wicket. In 2023, he managed to claim 13 wickets, while in 2018, he grabbed 10 wickets in 12 innings to be part of the three IPL trophies with the franchise.

Deepak Chahar opened up on his desire to regain the same fitness that he used to have in the past to power the ambition of playing for the Indian side again.

“After the last IPL season, I went to the UK for training. I was training with a big football club there. Then, I came back and played five Ranji Trophy matches, bowling about 150 overs. Now, I’m playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.” The 32-year-old seamer added.

“So, I’ve been playing cricket regularly for the past six months, and I’ve been training well. My main goal is to play for India again, so I need to play all 14 matches, play at my full potential, and then hopefully I can make a comeback for team India.” Deepak Chahar concluded.