The former Pakistan pace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has made a stunning claim on their cricket board’s decision to accept the proposed hybrid model of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from the third week of February to the second week of March.

The BCCI wrote a letter a few days ago to the ICC, which was forwarded to the PCB to inform their decision not to travel to Pakistan for security concerns. They are prepared to activate the hybrid model, just like last year’s Asia Cup 2023, to play their portion of the event either in Sri Lanka or the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while the remainder of the event will be hosted in Pakistan.

But at the start of the initiative, the chairman of the PCB, Mohsin Naqvi, who is also the interior minister of the country, wasn’t ready to accept the model. But the apex body was keen to push the model forward in the wake of the Islamabad unrest, with the A side of the green brigade ending their ongoing series against Sri Lanka A.

Also Read: Watch: Bihar Bowler Scripts History With 10-wicket Haul And Hat-trick In Cooch Behar Trophy

The PCB was adamant about hosting the entire tournament, but eventually decided to give the green signal. The country’s former pace bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, has acknowledged the stance of the Pakistan Cricket Board besides giving away an unbiased verdict on the hybrid model.

“You are getting paid for hosting rights and revenue, and that’s fine, we all understand it. Pakistan’s stance is also reasonable. They should have maintained a strong position, why not? Once we can host the Champions Trophy in our country and they are unwilling to come, they should share the revenue with us at a higher rate. That’s a good call.” The ‘Rawalpindi Express’ expressed while making an interaction with the media channel of the country.

Shoaib Akhtar advises Pakistan not to spoil the cricketing relationship with BCCI

The PCB has renovated three grounds for the smooth conduction of the competition in the form of the National Stadium in Karachi, the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, and the Rawalpindi Stadium.

Despite Shoaib giving a very balanced view on the chaos of the Champions Trophy venues, he requested Pakistan not to be hostile with the Indian side in maintaining the relationship of the game before dropping the bombshell of how the PCB had already agreed to the hybrid model well in advance.

The PCB has demanded the rise of revenue in the Champions Trophy structure, besides noting that the upcoming ICC events in India, the 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup, the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, the 2027 Champions Trophy, and the 2031 Men’s ODI World Cup, should also be followed in the hybrid model.

Also Read: Mohammad Siraj Discloses Jasprit Bumrah’s Unique Advice For BGT 2024-25

“In terms of playing in India in the future, we should extend a hand of friendship and go there. My belief has always been, go to India and defeat them there, India mein khelo aur wahi unhe make ago (play in India and beat them on their home ground). I understand that the hybrid model had already been signed earlier.” Shoaib Akhtar highlighted.

The Indian team hasn’t toured Pakistan for nearly 16 years since the 2008 Asia Cup, while the last bilateral series between these two countries took place in 2012. The Green Brigade, however, tripped across the border twice during the 2016 T20 World Cup and last year’s 50-over World Cup.