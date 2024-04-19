Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar might not be ready for his team’s next IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, April 19, 2024.

Chahar, who is known for being injury prone, had missed CSK’s last match against Mumbai Indians as well due to a niggle and as per reports, he is set to miss the LSG match as well.

Chennai and Lucknow have faced off in three IPL matches. Chennai has won one of these three games, whereas Lucknow has only won one. One match ended without a result. Chennai Super Kings are currently in the third spot of the standings with eight points from four wins this season.

LSG, on the flip side, has secured the fifth spot with six points so far in the season.

“Nothing to worry”- Stephen Fleming gives update on Deepak Chahar’s injury

Ahead of the important match between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants, CSK coach Stephen Fleming gave an update about the pacer Deepak Chahar and his injury issue.

In the four matches he has played this season, he has only managed to take four wickets with an economy rate of 9.16. These numbers fall below expectations for the star bowler.

Stephen Fleming gave an update on Deepak Chahar’s injury and stated that there is nothing to worry about the niggle.

“He is doing his rehabs well. It was a minor injury nothing to worry about. Shardul Thakur bowled well in the last match against Mumbai so we opted to give time to Chahar to recover well.” Talking about the game against LSG, Fleming said,

“We regard them very highly. They’re a very good side and we don’t really talk about momentum because it can go so quickly. What we want to do is keep repeating the things that we did well and in the last game there were some good things playing in Mumbai,” Fleming said ahead of the CSK v LSG game.

The Chennai Super Kings will take on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19th.

Also Read: Watch- Akash Madhwal Ignores Hardik Pandya As He Listens Intently To Rohit Sharma’s Strategy

