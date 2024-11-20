Devdutt Padikkal and Yash Dayal have been added to the Indian team squad by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT 2024-25) against Australia. This comes after injury scare to Shubman Gill and the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Shubman Gill suffered a fracture to his thumb on his left hand during catching practice at the WACA Stadium and has been sidelined for atleast 3-4 weeks. Rohit Sharma has, on the other hand, decided to skip the first Test in Perth due to the birth of his second child, a baby boy.

KL Rahul is expected to replace Rohit at the top of the order, but the club must fill the position of No. 3 after Shubman Gill’s injury. RevSportz, a reputable media site, verified Devdutt Padikkal’s addition to the squad. It further stated that Yash Dayal had been added as a traveling reserve.

Devdutt Padikkal to be included at no.3 spot in Indian batting lineup for Perth Test

Devdutt Padikkal is likely to be included in the playing XI for his maiden foreign Test. In the inaugural unofficial Test against Australia ‘A’ in Mackay, Padikkal scored an impressive 88 runs. His performance improved his case for inclusion in the main team for the Perth Test.

Batting at number three, Gill has 926 runs in 14 matches at an average of 42.09, with three hundreds and three fifties.

🚨 Devdutt Padikkal has been added to the main squad while Yash Dayal is part of the traveling reserve. #BGT #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/5qgZGkWNZd — RevSportz Global (@RevSportzGlobal) November 20, 2024

The Border-Gavaskar series between India and Australia will begin on Friday, November 22, in Perth. The second Test, a day-night match, will be held at the Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10.

The series will then move to Brisbane, where the third Test will be played at The Gabba from December 14 to 18. The Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will take place from December 26 to 30, with the series concluding at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) from January 3 to 7.

Updated India squad:

Jasprit Bumrah (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal

