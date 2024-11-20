The former batter of India, Sanjay Manjrekar, has taken the curtains off the potential playing eleven of the touring side for the opening Test of the five-match series of the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25 at the Optus Stadium in Perth. Rohit Sharma, the regular captain of the side, along with Shubman Gill, are unavailable for selection due to different reasons.

Sanjay Manjrekar has gone with Yashasvi Jaiswal and debutant Abhimanyu Easwaran at the opening position. The former had a merry-go-round time in the recent home series against New Zealand, where he celebrated one half-century but got starts in five of the six innings.

Easwaran, on the other hand, has received the green light from the former batter of India due to his domestic performance of 7674 runs in 173 innings at an average of 48.87, shouldering on 27 centuries. But his recent knocks of 0, 17, 07, and 12 against Australia A haven’t contributed to his selection.

Also Read: Michael Vaughan Doubts Captain Rohit Sharma Before BGT 2024-25!! Compares With Virat Kohli

At number three, Sanjay Manjrekar has decided to keep faith in Dhruv Jurel and promote him in the batting order. The Agra-born has cracked 190 runs in four innings in the red-ball format and is fresh from his 80 and 68 run knocks in the two innings of the second unofficial Test in Melbourne against the A-side of the home team.

KL Rahul at six as Sanjay Manjrekar omits Ravichandran Ashwin for Perth Test

Virat Kohli, without a doubt, has been slotted to walk at the number four. His record of 1352 runs at an average of over 54 down under in the five-day format will encourage the management to shoulder the responsibility of the batting department.

The wicket-keeper batter of the Blue Brigade, Rishabh Pant, has been in supreme touch in the ongoing year in the Test matches with the help of 422 runs at an average of 46.88. When it comes to his performances in Australia, the left-handed batter has nailed 624 runs in just 12 innings at an average of 62.40 and a strike rate of more than 70, thanks to one century and a couple of half-centuries with the help of unbeaten 159 runs.

Sanjay Manjrekar has kept KL Rahul, at number six position. The veteran hasn’t been in fine form, of late, on the back of his poor returns. The Karnataka-born could score a 04 and 10-run knock in Melbourne in the unofficial Test after he was dropped from the national side after the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand.

The Perth Test will make the fast bowlers enjoy the conditions, but Manjrekar has gone with two spinners in the team. The first, undoubtedly, is Ravindra Jadeja, who has 175 runs in five innings down under at an average of 43.75 with two half-centuries, besides picking up 14 scalps in six innings at an average of below 22.

Washington Sundar, who picked up 13 wickets during the second red-ball clash in Pune against the Kiwis, has also been included by Sanjay Manjrekar for the Perth Test. Jasprit Bumrah has been the leader of the pace attack, as he has picked up 32 red-ball wickets down under.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya To Play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy For Baroda Under Brother Krunal Pandya’s Captaincy

Mohammad Siraj, who made his red-ball debut in that country during the Boxing Day Test during the 2020/21 season, has found a place along with Aakash Deep, who could challenge both the outside and inside edge of the opposition batters.

Potential Playing XI of India For Perth Test by Sanjay Manjrekar

Abhimanyu Easwaran, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep.