Dhammika Niroshana, former Sri Lanka captain of the U19 team, was allegedly shot dead at his home on Tuesday night.

One of the best all-around pace bowlers to come out of Sri Lanka’s youth system, Niroshana was thought to be. He is reported to have coached players such as Farveez Maharoof, Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, etc. during age-group cricket. At the age of 20, he gave up on the sport.

Between 2001 and 2004, Niroshana participated in eight List A matches and twelve first-class games for the Galle Cricket Club. Niroshana was a good all-around player who could score runs and take wickets with the bat and the ball. During his playing career, he amassed over 300 wickets.

In addition to playing in a few under-19 Test matches and two years of One-Day Internationals, he made his debut for Sri Lanka’s U19 team in 2000.

He never played for the senior team, but he did play on the first-class circuit for Chilaw Marians CC and then Galle CC, where he played alongside a number of future stars from Sri Lanka, including Angelo Mathews, Upul Tharanga, and Farveez Maharoof.

Niroshana’s career, however, never took flight. He played his last competitive cricket match in December 2004.

Dhammika Niroshana shot dead outside his residence

Tragic news has arrived from Sri Lanka, where Dhammika Niroshana, the country’s former captain of the under-19 cricket team, was reportedly shot and killed on Tuesday night at his residence.

According to reports, the event happened at the former cricket player’s Ambalangoda home, Kanda Mawatha. According to a number of local media accounts, Niroshana was at home when the incident happened with his wife and two kids.

A 12-bore gun is said to have been used by the assassin of Niroshana. The police arrived on the scene as soon as they learned of the situation, sent the body for autopsy, and left. As of right now, no more details are accessible.

A former Sri Lankan U19 captain reportedly shot dead in Ambalangoda 😭. Gone too soon brother. Discipline is number 1 in any profession. https://t.co/5QseJBpXJO — Amila Kalugalage (@akalugalage) July 16, 2024

Also Read: Azhar Mahmood Doesn’t Deserve To Be Pakistan Coach- Former Pakistan Player