Dhanashree Verma, in the midst of the rumors of divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal, has broken her silence on the matter. Chahal and Dhanashree have made headlines due to reports about their divorce on social media.

The rumors gained traction after Chahal deleted all of his photos with Dhanashree from his social media account. However, Dhanashree has continued to post images with Chahal, confusing followers and users about their relationship status.

Dhanashree Verma is a dance choreographer and a dentist. She appeared on the reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’ in 2020. Dhanashree married Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in Gurgaon. The celebrity couple is quite popular on social media.

Yuzvendra Chahal is now out of the Indian team. He was a second-choice spinner behind Kuldeep Yadav on India’s T20 World Cup 2024 winning side. However, he did not receive a game in the competition.

Yuzvendra Chahal’s story in the middle of divorce rumors

Yuzvendra Chahal also posted a message on Instagram in which he spoke about his hard work over the years. Like Dhanashree, Chahal too didn’t reveal anything about the rumors of divorce between the couple.

“Hard work spotlights the character of people. You know your journey. You know your pain. You know what all you have done to reach here. The world knows. You stand tall. You have worked with all your sweat to make your father and your mother proud. Keep standing tall like a proud son always,” Chahal wrote on his Instagram story.

Dhanashree Verma speaks on divorce rumors with Yuzvendra Chahal

Dhanashree Verma has finally broken her silence on the subject through her Instagram account. She made a harsh dig at the trolls who blamed her for her divorce from their favorite cricketer.

Dhanashree claimed that she had a difficult time dealing with trolls on social media in the last few days. He blasted them for making unsubstantiated remarks without first confirming the truth and facts. However, she refused to tell the truth about these claims or provide any rationale.

“The past few days have been incredibly tough for my family and me. What’s truly upsetting is the baseless writing, devoid of fact-checking, and the character assassination of my reputation by faceless trolls spreading hate.

I’ve worked hard for years to build my name and integrity. My silence is not a sign of weakness; but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values. The truth stands tall without the need for justification,” Dhanashree Verma posted.

Also Read: Martin Guptill Retires From International Cricket