Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton are Wrestlemania 41 bound for a co-main-event bout with the Women’s World Championship hanging in the balance. Following last week’s Smackdown, that feud had become personal with the duo trading personal shots at each other also creating some backstage stirs.

The uncomfortably personal lines on WWE SmackDown reportedly dissatisfied the officials as those were off-script leading to speculations whether the match planning around Wrestlemania 41 would be altered or not. However, that might not be the case given that the controversial promo segment eventually dragged tons of attentions toward the feud.

According to the reports from Fightful Select, there has been no change seen in the creative direction of Flair and Stratton’s feud with Wrestlemania 41 just being away in the calendar for about a week. While the expected result of this match was not revealed, the finish is reportedly the same as it was before the personals jabs were fired by the two.

Sources who spoke to Fightful were not concerned about the two female talents despite them becoming extremely unprofessional during the upcoming WWE Women’s Title match. The possible slot of night one of Wrestlemania 41 for this match on Saturday, April 19 also remains intact with neither Flair nor Stratton knowing the match outcome.

During the conversation on Smackdown, Stratton made references to Flair’s history of divorce, going off-script while Flair fired back by stating that Stratton’s boyfriend, WWE superstar Ludwig Kaiser was into her DMs, a trade of words that many find to be unprofessional enough. Previously, Flair won the Women’s 2025 Royal Rumble to capture the Wrestlemania 41 title shot against Stratton.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 12 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest