Randy Orton was about to hunt down his next victim at Wrestlemania 41 in the form of Kevin Owens, next weekend. However, that match isn’t happening after Owens confirmed that he will undergo neck surgery and that the timeline for the same couldn’t be worse. That being said, Orton’s status at the Show of Shows remained for a bit.

In the latest, something bright has been hinted at by a reliable source in terms of his wrestling status at WrestleMania 41. Despite the debacle with Orton’s injury, the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge offered that a match for the veteran is in the pipeline.

JoeyVotes and TC reported that Randy Orton is still expected to compete at WrestleMania 41, even though his original match was canceled. It was further stated that WWE has yet to determine his opponent. We might get a hint at the same when WWE Smackdown airs tonight with the second-last episode before ‘Mania.

Interestingly, Sheamus, who has been absent from WWE TV lately, threw his name into the conversation with a cryptic two-word message on social media: “I’m available.” With no tags or names dropped in the post, the assumption is that the former WWE Champion was targeting a match at Wrestlemania 41 against Randy Orton.

It was on the April 4 episode of SmackDown that Kevin Owens came clean with the fans that he’s been dealing with neck problems since January, and that he’s reached the point of undergoing surgery. The segment ended with Orton arriving at the scene and hitting SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis with an RKO after Aldis revealed that Orton didn’t have a match booked for WrestleMania 41.

Shortly after the angle, NXT Superstar Myles Borne also made it clear that he is free during WrestleMania 41 weekend and is willing to face off against WWE’s Apex Predator at the Showcase of the Immortals. However, given Orton’s star power, he would deserve a worthy ex-world champion caliber opponent.

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. To date, 12 matches have been confirmed for the biggest PLE night of the year as given below,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (Wrestlemania 41 Night Two Main Event)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Night One Main Event)

– WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

– WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal-4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio

– WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. TBA

– AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

– Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest