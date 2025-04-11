The WWE Smackdown controversial promo between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton continues to be discussed on the internet even after a week has passed since the incident. Stratton was the first one to defend her actions during a podcast, a couple of days ago, while her adversary has also something to say or rather take a jab at the host city audience.

In a social media post on Thursday night, Charlotte Flair issued a statement regarding her segment with Stratton on the Friday, April 4 episode of WWE SmackDown that went down from the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. With both the women reportedly making unscripted comments and taking shots at their personal lives, the below comment was primarily addressed to the Chicago wrestling fans.

“After being blindsided by my personal trauma on live television, my character said something on-air that was not true, and I’d like to take this opportunity to clear the air. I should have NEVER called the Chicago fans smart. I sincerely apologize,” wrote Charlotte Flair on X/Twitter handle.

Shots fired on WWE Smackdown between Tiffany Stratton – Charlotte Flair

The personal trauma mentioned in the comment was in reference to Stratton mentioning that Charlotte Flair was “drinking in her daddy’s basement” at Stratton’s age, while Stratton had become the WWE Women’s Champion. Besides, while Stratton’s 0-3 jab at her marriage failures was again connected to personal life, Stratton’s boyfriend getting into Flair’s DMs wasn’t true.

Tiffany Stratton wants to deliver a top match against Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania 41

Backstage, people claimed that things went out of control and that it became a complete wreck on WWE Smackdown due to that segment. Some blamed Charlotte Flair for instigating the situation by making a mockery of Stratton’s while others felt Stratton went too far by dragging her adversary’s marriage failures to the conversation.

The good thing is that Fightful Select reports that WWE hasn’t made any changes to this storyline despite the duo going unscripted on WWE Smackdown. That tone was reflected through Stratton during an appearance on the Babyfaces podcast as she intends to deliver a high-quality match against Charlotte Flair at Wrestlemania,

“Being so new into this business and being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her and I don’t think she expected me to, almost clap back. All I have to say is, it’s live TV, stakes are high. We’re going into WrestleMania.”