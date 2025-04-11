To many of the fans, Tiffany Stratton was the one to be blamed for things going out of hand on last week’s WWE Smackdown during her promo segment with Charlotte Flair. The 0-3 phrase, aiming at Flair’s marriage failures, first injected the unscripted dose into the conversation between the two. But there’s more to the story.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio, JoeyVotes revealed that the original script was supposed to be a structured one. The two were meant to take digs at each other by comparing their legacies. The scripted scenario would have been “insulting to me but complimentary to you.”

Flair was given a script to mention that Tiffany Stratton only became champion because she had a “ski-lift” in the form of the Money in the Bank briefcase. In return, the champion was supposed to question why Flair only wrestled “30 matches in three years,” by questioning the following, “How can you claim a kingdom you’ve barely been around since 2024?”

The final line was supposed to be Tiffany Stratton declaring that “at WrestleMania 41, you’re sliding right back down,” taking a major dig at Flair for her long absence from in-ring action since late 2023. However, that’s not how the segment ended as Flair almost had a live TV meltdown with her adversary mocking her with the now-viral “0-3” marriage line.

While Flair isn’t and shouldn’t be happy with this score, aiming at her failed marriages, she herself allegedly went off-script, first-hand, after she started to mock Tiffany Stratton’s voice. As such, the source added that the latter was already warned that Flair could go off-script, and henceforth, she came locked and loaded to spit fire.

Appearing on the Babyfaces podcast, Tiffany Stratton also offered a clarification on her lines, mentioning how Flair might have never expected her to take a stand for herself at such a young age. Irrespective of how things went down, the champion just wants to deliver a big match at Wrestlemania.

“Being so new into this business and being so new as champion, I don’t think she really expected me to stand up to her and I don’t think she expected me to, almost clap back. All I have to say is, it’s live TV, stakes are high. We’re going into WrestleMania. I have the title, I want to keep the title,” stated Tiffany Stratton. (quotes courtesy Ringside News)