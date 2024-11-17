Dhruv Jurel, India keeper-batter, has all but confirmed his participation in the first of the five Tests of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2025 between India and Australia. The first Test begins on November 22 onwards at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The availability of KL Rahul and Shubman Gill for the opening Test match against the Australian National Cricket Team is being considered by the Indian National Cricket Team. The pair suffered injuries during the team’s match simulation, and it’s possible they won’t play in the first game.

The India XI for the first Test match against the Australian National Cricket Team has been the subject of numerous conjectures as a result. Additionally, if Rohit Sharma is unavailable, the team may consist entirely of young players, which could result in a different starting lineup.

Dhruv Jurel is a front-runner as a replacement given that he scored brilliantly in one of the practice games and showed great technique on Australian pitches.

From setting alarms to catch India’s Tests in Australia- Dhruv Jurel

During the Test series against the England National Cricket Team, Jurel made his debut for the Indian national cricket team. He made an impression in his debut game and appeared to be a reasonably solid batsman over the entire series.

In India’s first innings, he scored 90 runs while mostly batting with the tail, which prevented them from giving England an excessive lead. He was named player of the match when he and Gill led India to victory in the second innings with an undefeated score of 39 from 77 balls.

In four Test innings, Dhruv Jurel has amassed 190 runs at an average of 63.33, including one half-century.

For some time now, Dhruv Jurel has been in Australia. For the second tour match against Australia A, he was added to the India A roster. In two innings, the keeper-batter demonstrated remarkable promise and maturity, making him appear to be the team’s best batter. Jurel scored 68 runs in the second innings after playing an outstanding 80-run innings in the first.

Dhurv Jurel shared his photo ahead of the first Test and what caught the attention of many was the caption that he posted.

He said: “From setting alarms to catch India’s Tests in Australia to waking up alarm-free.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U R E L (@dhruvjurel)

This post gives hints that Jurel might be included in the Indian team for the first Test in Perth against Australia.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Backed By Former Indian Batter To Overcome Lean Patch In BGT 2024-25

