Dhruv Jurel, the India A wicketkeeper, created history as he equaled legendary MS Dhoni’s wicketkeeping record for most catches in an innings in a Duleep Trophy match. Jurel achieved this feat in the ongoing India A v India B Duleep Trophy 2024 encounter.

Although he struggled with the bat, Dhruv Jurel was fantastic with the glove. His glovework was excellent, and he made several outstanding catches during the game. He made one catch in the first inning.

Dhruv Jurel had an excellent start to his Test career. He made his Test debut during India’s home Test series against England earlier this year. In three Tests, he has scored 190 runs at an average of 63.33, and he was named Player of the Match in Ranchi.

Dhruv Jurel equals MS Dhoni’s record for most catches in one Duleep Trophy match

During the match, he tied MS Dhoni’s record for most catches in an innings in Duleep Trophy history. Dhoni set this milestone in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy 2004-05 match between the East Zone and Central Zone in Gwalior.

Dhruv Jurel grabbed seven catches in the second innings of India A’s match against India B at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While playing for India A, he had a terrific time with the gloves and made some fantastic catches during the contest.

Jurel now joins MS Dhoni, who took seven catches in a Duleep Trophy match over 20 years ago. S Benjamin and S Vishwanath round out the top four keepers with the most no. of catches in the history of the tournament.

MS DHONI 🤝 DHRUV JUREL…!!!! Jurel joins the elite list with Dhoni for most catches in an innings in Duleep Trophy history. [WK] pic.twitter.com/yJczCivZI0 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2024

India B’s second innings finished with 184 runs early on Day 4. Fast bowlers Khaleel Ahmed and Akash Deep each took eight wickets, with Akash Deep taking five. India B set a 275-run aim for India A to win the match.

However, India A could only manage 198 runs in their second innings, KL Rahul top-scored with 57, while Akash Deep made 47 runs. For India B, Yash Dayal picked three wickets, while Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini took two scalps each. India B, led by Abhimanyu Easwaran, won by 76 runs.

Also Read: “PCB Is Circus!!”- Ex-Pakistan Coach Addresses Team Management As ‘Joker’ After Recent Fiasco