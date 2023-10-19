Didn’t Want To Make India-Australia Or India-Pakistan Pressure Games: KL Rahul

KL Rahul has revealed the mindset of the Indian players with which they are approaching the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Team India have made a solid start to their campaign in the competition and are looking like the team to beat.

Along with table-toppers New Zealand, India are the only other unbeaten team in the tournament. While New Zealand have won their opening four games, India have won three out of three. The Men in Blue have already defeated two of the strongest World Cup contenders – Australia and Pakistan. They began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over Australia in Chennai.

It was followed by a 8-wicket win over Afghanistan in Delhi when they chased down a challenging total of 273 runs in just 35 overs thanks to a whirlwind century from skipper Rohit Sharma. In their last outing, India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 7 wickets. They bowled out Pakistan for just 191 runs before chasing down the total with ease inside 31 overs.

KL Rahul explains Team India’s mindset:

After Team India’s strong start, KL Rahul has explained how he and his teammates have been approaching the games in the World Cup. Speaking to the ICC, the wicketkeeper-batsman stated that India are ensuring that they treat every game as a normal one irrespective of the opposition. He explained that the players are focused more on executing the plans instead of opposition.

“For us as a team, as a group, we didn’t want to make India-Australia or India-Pakistan as big, pressure games. For us, it was just another game , play well as a group, do whatever we discussed and try and execute our skills and win the games. That’s the mindset we all want to get into,” said KL Rahul.

“It’s good that we handled ourselves really well in both those games and got ourselves the win that we were looking for,” he added.