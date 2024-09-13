The former Indian captain, Sunil Gavaskar, has blamed the Ashes-winning England captain, Michael Vaughan, for the latter’s comments about how Test cricket would grow more if Joe Root, another former England captain, became the leading run-getter in the red-ball format going past Sachin Tendulkar, who stands at the peak of the mountain.

Vaughan believes that it is only a matter of time till Root emerges as the top run-getter in the longest format of the game. The Yorkshire batter is currently the sixth on the list with 12402 runs in 267 innings at an average of 50.62, celebrating 64 half-centuries and 34 centuries.

Tendulkar, meanwhile, is sitting at the top of the ladder with 15921 runs in 329 innings at an average of 53.78 and a strike rate of 54.04, shouldering on 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries with the best score of unbeaten 248 runs.

The former Indian opening batter, Sunil Gavaskar, expressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to use all the resources to guarantee the top position of Tendulkar among the most runs in Test cricket.

“I can say, with more than 50 years of experience, that it’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well, but crowds in every country.” The Mumbai-born wrote in his column for Sportstar. “If there is some noise, when, say, India is doing well overseas, it’s because of the number of Indian supporters who travel long distances from India and who cheer for them and not the locals.”

The veteran also pointed out that the media person or the commenter should not worry about the Indian crowd when they don’t do well in the longest format.

“So, next time, when some commentator or media person from overseas tries to talk about the silence of the Indian crowd when India is not doing well, we should ask them why their supporters haven’t come to cheer for their team. This business of India bashing has been countered with aggression because that’s the only language they understand.” Sunil Gavaskar noted.

The 75-year-old also wonders how an England player reaching the top of the list with the most Test runs would grow the longest format of the game.

Recently, I heard someone saying it would be good for Test cricket if Joe Root overtook Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most runs and centuries in Test match cricket.” Sunil Gavaskar penned down in his column. “Please tell us what’s wrong with Test cricket presently when Tendulkar is owning the record and how will Test cricket be better if (huge if) an Englishman goes on to hold it. In what way will it be better? Kingly enlighten us.”

India is the only team who have won two consecutive Test series in Australia when they achieved the feat during the 2018/19 and 2020/21 seasons. But, the opening batter questions how the perception of BCCI disliking red-ball cricket had grown.

“For some strange reason, there is a perception overseas that BCCI doesn’t like Test cricket. That’s a ridiculous notion, as India plays more than half a dozen Test matches every season, be it at home or away.” Sunil Gavaskar questioned.

The final of the World Test Championship 2023-25 will take place at Lord’s currently, but the former opener wonders if the game will shift in the future.

“There is a good chance that England may get to the final, We are being told the final will be at Lord’s. Let’s wait and see. As the old Indian saying goes, Dilli (Lord’s) abhi bhi door hai.” Sunil Gavaskar concluded.