The former wicket-keeper batter from India, Dinesh Karthik, has felt the excitement watching the batting of the Indian team during their first innings of the second Test match against Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur to ensure that a result would be possible in their favor.

Only 35 overs were possible on the opening day of the red-ball game before, and the second and third day’s play was washed out due to persistent rain. But India batted only 34.4 overs and nailed 285 runs for the loss of nine wickets to get a 52-run lead.

“I hope so (the indication of something magical and incredible for the future). And look it’s a tad bit unfair to expect them to bat like this. That’s not healthy for long periods. This is not going to be possible as well, but the intent to win, and that’s what we need to observe there.” Dinesh Karthik sheds light during the conversation with Cricbuzz.

The opening partnership of 55 runs in 3.5 overs laid the platform before the rest of the batting order kept on going with the flow and momentum of the game.

Dinesh Karthik praised Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma for India’s new mindset

The Tamil Nadu batter also highlighted how Rohit, deciding to put Bangladesh in for a few overs late on the fourth day, did the same. He was also the batter who used his feet to smash the pacer for two consecutive sixes on the first balls.

“That (intent) was great to watch today, and what I love about Rohit Sharma is walks the walk. He has decided that he wants to declare and put Bangladesh in. He is the guy to take the first ball and smash it for a six. That’s a statement, and that was so good to watch.” Dinesh Karthik expressed this during the discussion.

“That’s going to be a glorious era with Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma. Just one thing that they want to win every single game, and that’s a great place to start.” The veteran credited.

Jaiswal smashed 72 runs in 51 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and a couple of sixes with a strike rate of over 140, while KL Rahul drilled 68 runs in just 43 deliveries with a strike rate of around 160.

“I have said this live on air that I felt this Test match was on steroids when India had been batting, and that’s exactly, what I felt. They were just like playing their stroke, and what was beautiful was that everybody bought into that plan.” Dinesh Karthik elaborated.

India went on to bundle out the visiting side for just 146 runs in the second innings as all the bowlers raised their hands at various situations of the game. Each of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja ended with three wickets in the innings.

It took the home side 17.2 overs to chase down the target with seven wickets in hand. They are now just three wins away from getting the tickets for their third straight World Test Championship (WTC) final in 2023-25 cycle.

“Now, that was so good to see. No one missed a single ball. Right from the outset, they wanted to go hard, and that’s exactly, what they did. That was the most satisfying part of how Indian cricket’s batting went about and what they did today.” Dinesh Karthik concluded.