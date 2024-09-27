Hardik Pandya has fueled rumors of his return to Test cricket as he has been practicing with the red ball in his time off from international cricket. His former India teammate Dinesh Karthik has said that he’d be very surprised if the all-rounder returned to Test cricket.

The 30-year-old cricketer last appeared for India on July 30, 2024, against Sri Lanka in a T20I match in Pallekele that the Men in Blue won in the Super Over. Hardik missed the ODI phase of the Sri Lanka tour owing to personal issues, but he is expected to be included in the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh next month.

India will face Bangladesh in three T20Is, which are scheduled to take place in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad on October 6, 9, and 12, respectively.

Hardik has uploaded numerous photos and videos of himself working hard in the gym and on the field ahead of his return. In several clips, the great cricketer was also seen practicing with the red ball, raising the chance that he would return to red ball cricket.

Hardik, who made his international debut for India against Australia in January 2016, has appeared in 11 Test matches, with his latest red-ball encounter being in 2018. Since suffering from a back injury that same year, Hardik Pandya has only focused on white-ball cricket and kept away from red-ball games even in domestic cricket.

That would be really good; Dinesh Karthik on Hardik Pandya’s Test return

Fans have been clamoring for Hardik Pandy to return to Test cricket especially with the five Tests against Australia coming up. However, former India keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said it would be great if Hardik was available, but he would be surprised if the star all-rounder returned to the Test team since his body would make it difficult for him to play.

“Wow, that would be really good. Especially someone with his skill set, so fast bowling and batting in Australia would be good, but to be very honest, I would be very surprised because I know his body; it’s not that easy for him to play Test cricket where he is today, so I again will be surprised,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

In his 11 Tests, Hardik Pandya has 532 runs with one century and 4 fifties. He also has 17 wickets including a fifer in England.

