Dinesh Karthik made a huge prediction for the upcoming India v Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 (BGT 2024-25) series. India is traveling to Australia for a five-Test series for the first time since the 1991-92 tour.

The 2024-25 edition of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will start on November 22, with the first match scheduled to take place in Perth. Adelaide Oval will host the day-night Test from December 6, and the last three matches will be played in Brisbane (December 14-18), Melbourne (December 26-30), and Sydney (January 3-7), respectively.

India are the holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2017 with Australia last winning it in 2014-15 at home. Since then India has defeated Australia at home in 2017, 2022-23, while also defeating them in Australia in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

India registered their maiden Test series win in Australia in 2018-19 under Virat Kohli’s captaincy, while they won their second consecutive Test series in Australia in 2020-21 under Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy.

It’s no easy task: Dinesh Karthik feels India won’t be able to defeat Australia in Australia for the third time

In the most recent Test series between the two sides in India (February-March 2023), the Rohit Sharma-led side trounced Australia in the first two matches in three days apiece, taking a 2-0 lead. The Australians won the third match, but only drew the fourth match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, losing the series 1-2.

India has won the last two Border-Gavaskar Trophy tournaments held on Australian territory, and under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India will attempt to complete the hat-trick this time around.

Dinesh Karthik, a former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, has given his predictions ahead of the highly anticipated series. According to Dinesh Karthik, the Australians would have the upper hand in the five-match series, making it difficult for India to win its third series in a row.

“I can’t tell the exact scoreline, but I do think Australia have the upper hand. It’s going to be very hard for India to beat them on Australian shores for the third time on the bounce. It’s no easy task. But if India do it, it will be one of the greatest things the Indian cricket team has ever achieved, no doubt about it,” Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Australia did manage to upset India by 210 runs in the final of the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC 2021-23).

