During the second innings of the first Test at the Galle Cricket Club against Sri Lanka, the former New Zealand captain, Kane Williamson, has marked a new record for the country. The right batter looked in great shape during both innings of the game as he celebrated his half-century in the first.

Kane Williamson is already the leading run-getter of the longest format with 8828 runs in 101 games at an average of 54.83 and a strike rate of around 50, shouldering on 32 centuries and 35 half-centuries with a best score of 251.

When it comes to the shortest format of the game for the Blackcaps, he is the second leading run-scorer with 2575 runs in 90 innings at an average of 33.44 and a strike rate of just over 120, on the back of his 18 half-centuries with a best score of 95.

Even in the 50-over format of the game, the 34-year-old is the fifth-highest run-getter for the New Zealand side, having collected 6810 runs in 157 innings at an average of 48.64 and a strike rate of over 80 with the help of 13 centuries and 45 half centuries with a best score of 148.

Kane Williamson becomes the leading run-getter for New Zealand in international cricket

The Tauranga-born displayed the aggressive version of his game with the help of a 55-run knock, thanks to the four boundaries and one six with a strike rate of over 50, as he looked to use his feet on most occasions, focusing mostly on the big shots against the spinners.

In the second innings, he smashed 30 runs in 46 balls with the help of three boundaries and one six. This also pushed him to go over the former captain of the Kiwis, Ross Taylor, to become the new highest run-getter of international cricket for their team.

Kane Williamson now has 18213 runs in 359 games at an average of 48.18 with a strike rate of over 65, shouldering on 45 centuries and 98 half-centuries. This is a huge record for the right-hander, and with not many Tests expected to be played by the future generation, this record is going to stay for a long time.

He made his red-ball debut against India at Ahmedabad in 2010 and scored a century in the series to offer a picture of how incredible his career was going to be. He has also given away the captaincy to Tim Southee only to put his focus on the batting.

New Zealand gained a vital lead of 35 runs in the first innings after being bundled out for 340 runs. They have been set for a chase of 275 runs, which they could think of achieving, especially on the back of the surface, which has mostly been on the flat end and got enough rest to cool down during the off-day during the game due to the presidential election in Sri Lanka.

Kane Williamson will continue the same form in the second Test at Galle before they return to India for the upcoming three-match series, which starts on October 16.

