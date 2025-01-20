The leadership of Indian captain Rohit Sharma, in the longest format and the ODIs, is currently under the scanner, not only due to his poor performance at the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 but also because of some controversies around the leaks of the dressing room talks. He missed the opening game of the series at the Optus Stadium in Perth, where Jasprit Bumrah-led side carried them to a 295-run victory.

Rohit Sharma was pushed into the middle order of the batting department during the second day-night game in Adelaide and the third Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. But, after a few low scores, he was pushed up to the opening spot during the fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). But none of the results changed.

The Nagpur-born finished the series with the help of 31 runs in five innings at an average of 6.20 with the best score of ten. His struggle against his opposite number, Pat Cummins, kept on going for the entire series.

Rohit Sharma opted out of the fifth and final red-ball clash in that series at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) due to poor form, but the media reports hinted that he had fallen out with their head coach, Gautam Gambhir, and could lose the captaincy.

Rohit Sharma reveals his relationship with Gautam Gambhir after the BGT 2024-25 debacle

However, the chairman of the selection committee for the Blue Brigade, Ajit Agarkar, confirmed that their squad for the three ODIs and the Champions Trophy 2025 will be led by Rohit Sharma. The veteran was asked about his equation and the dynamics with the head coach, especially after the dressing room leaks in Australia.

“Both of us were very clear on what we wanted to do. I am not going to sit here and discuss what goes behind the scenes, every game tactically.” The Mumbai batter expressed during the press conference in Mumbai on January 18.

“But, it’s very clear in my mind. But Gautam Gambhir is somebody., once we enter the field, he trusts what the captain is doing on the field. The basic talk that happens is only off the field. In the ground or maybe in the changing room, once we take the field, it’s all about what I do on the field. That’s the kind of trust we have in each other. That’s how it should be. That’s about it.” Rohit Sharma added.

When all the batters of the department struggled in the three ODIs in Sri Lanka last year against the home spinners, the right-handed batter managed 157 runs in three innings with the help of a couple of half-centuries at a strike rate of 141.44.

In 2023, during the World Cup, Rohit Sharma was the second-leading run-scorer of the event. He finished the year with 1255 runs in 26 innings at an average of 52.29 and a strike rate of 117.07 with the help of nine half-centuries and two centuries at the best score of unbeaten 131 runs.

The Telegraph reported that Gambhir complained about the indiscipline within the Indian squad during the series against Australia. The reports also claimed that Gambhir and Rohit’s relationship had broken out of late as another player, named Mr. Fix-it, was pushing for the captaincy role.

The squad announcement saw the national side omitting both Karun Nair, who was scoring runs consistently in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25, and the pacer Mohammad Siraj, who hasn’t been effective. The tournament will begin on February 19, while India’s opening clash will be at the Dubai International Stadium against Bangladesh.