Under the captaincy of Najmul Hossain Shanto, Bangladesh is set to make a trip to Pakistan for the two-match Test series. The management planned a training session for the players. The red-ball players are going through their physical test with a 1.6 km trail at the Bangabandhu National Stadium.

The weather and the recent disturbing political situation in the country have prevented the Bangladesh players from being part of the running session at the BNS, for which the players have gone to Mirpur to be part of the gym and practice session.

The physical crisis in the country went from bad to worse as the players were still not sure about the next dates for their practice session as the government of the country declared a nationwide curfew for an indefinite period.

Bangladesh looks to make improvements in Pakistan Test tour

The national side is scheduled to fly to Pakistan on August 17 for a couple of Test matches, which are part of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship (WTC). The first red-ball game of the series is going to take place from August 21-25 at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi. The second and final game of the series will start on August 30 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) officials in an interaction told Cricbuzz that their administration had been looking after the matter and that once they would get a better understanding of the whole situation, they could plan for the future.

“We are not sure when we can hold the practice because there is a curfew for an indefinite period. Our administration is looking after the matter, and we can get a better understanding of the situation after they brief us about the present condition.” The BCB official expressed to Cricbuzz.

Bangladesh’s home ministry in a statement remarked that the curfew, which has been enforced in all divisional cities, city corporations, municipalities, and district headquarters, would be active in the country till the next notice period.

“The curfew will be enforced from 6 am on Sunday (August 4) and continued for an indefinite period. A curfew has been enforced in all divisional cities, city corporations, municipalities, industrial areas, district headquarters, and upazila headquarters, including Dhaka metropolitan, until further notice.” The statement of home ministry noted.

The national team was scheduled to start their skill training session on Sunday (August 04) under the guidance of head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, along with the other coaching members, including Mushtaq Ahmed, Andre Adams, David Hemp, and Nick Pothas.

Last time during their two-match Test series in Pakistan, Bangladesh began with an innings and 44-run defeat at Rawalpindi, where they could manage only 233 and 168 in both innings. Their batters hardly had any answer against the opponent’s pace attack, while the second Test in Karachi was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Test captains of the team Mushfiqur Rahim and Mominul Haque, along with Shahadat Hossain, openers Zakir Hasan and Mahmudul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, and Hasan Mahmud- all of them are part of the Bangladesh A side for the first four-day game against the Pakistan Shaheens, to prepare for the Test series.

“The A team’s tour is on till now but at the same time, you cannot say anything with certainty with the present political situation. But we are hopeful that they will be able to fly on the scheduled date.” The official claimed.

Both teams are expected to declare their squad for the Test series in the upcoming week.