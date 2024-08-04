Since their first season in the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been playing their games of the tournament at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, which has been a huge reason behind the success of the franchise. In 58 games of the tournament, they have earned 36 victories at a winning rate of 62.07%.

The ground is located in the middle of Hyderabad city and hosted its very first international game between India and South Africa in 2005. A good batting surface always allows the batters to trust the bounce of the surface and play their shots quite easily.

David Warner, the former captain of the SRH, used to love the track, as he had an excellent record on the ground. During the 2019 season of the IPL, the stadium won the best ground and pitch award and won it again in the recent season.

Telangana CM to announce new home stadium for SRH

Against the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recorded a huge total of 277/3 in their allotted 20 overs, while the opponent side also batted with aggression. A few games later in the middle of the season, SRH surpassed their record to register 287/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

In delightful news for fans around the globe, and especially in Hyderabad, the Telangana CM A. Revanth has announced a new cricket stadium in the state.

During his conversation with the State Assembly, he expressed that the government held its initial talks with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the new ground in the city.

Even though he didn’t reveal the details of the proposal, but has made his stance clear about promoting the game more in the state, by spreading it around the state.

“We will soon announce sports policy. We are studying the policies in various states, and Haryana has the best sports policy.” Telangana CM expressed in the assembly. “The state govt is holding talks with BCCI in this regard, and preliminary level talks have already been completed.”

The state government has allocated 600 square yards of land to their and the Indian pacer- Mohammad Siraj, shooter Esha Singh, and boxer Nikhat Zareen to encourage the youth of the state and promote the game in all parts.

Revanth Reddy also mentioned the INR 321 crore, which was distributed for the game in the state as the budget for the 2024-25 season.

“BCCI has come forward to construct one of the best international cricket stadiums. The state govt will allot land near Begarikancha village in Kandukur mandal in Rangareddy district in the vicinity of the upcoming skill university.” He remarked.

Siraj, on his return to the country after winning India’s second title in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), was felicitated by the CM.

SRH had a very successful season of the IPL 2024, under the captaincy of Pat Cummins, where they finished as the runners-up of the event, losing the final game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

They will look to continue the same success in the upcoming season. Travis Head was excellent in the opening position along with young left-handed opener Abhishek Sharma. Their aggressive middle-order batter Heinrich Klassen did an outstanding job, as SRH faces quite a few challenges with player retentions ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.