The former South Africa pacer has backed Virat Kohli, who has been going through a struggling rough patch in the group stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America. He believes that it’s just a matter of time before he returns to form.

Virat Kohli hasn’t been on song in the current competition, managing only five runs in the three innings at an average of 1.66a and a strike rate of 55.55, including one golden duck at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Even though India has been going through an excellent tournament so far with all-round performances and dominating victories, the concern is the form of their main batter, who has the added responsibility of opening the batter and laying down a great platform for the team.

‘Virat Kohli always finds an answer’- Morne Morkel

The former South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel has expressed his excitement towards watching Virat Kohli bat in the second round of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Even though Kohli has a very tough time in the tournament, he is still the highest run-getter in the competition, with 1146 runs in 28 innings, at an average of 67.41 and a strike rate of 130.52, with 14 half-centuries. The former India captain has already smashed 104 boundaries and 28 sixes in the competition so far.

When it comes to how he has played in the tournament, he always looked to be aggressive from the beginning. In their very first game against Ireland in New York, Virat Kohli used his feet against the pacer and looked to punch them over the covers for a four. But the ball swung a little and got the outside edge of his blade to die in the hands of the third-man fielder.

In their very second game of the tournament against arch-rival Pakistan, the 35-year-old started off brilliantly, drilling the pacer Naseem Shah through covers for a four. The next ball was a bit slow and short in length. Kohli played it away from his body and didn’t get the full elevation that he desired. As a result, the fielder at the extra cover grabbed it with ease.

In the third group game against the US, India was chasing only 110 runs, and the eyes were on Virat Kohli to stay unbeaten and carry them over the line. But on the very first ball against the left-arm pacer Saurabh Netravalkar, the batter got an edge, as his feet didn’t move while his hands went with the trajectory of the ball.

When asked Morkel on how he looks at the situation and form Kohli is going through, the pacer showed full confidence and belief on the veteran and pointed out that in crunch situations, a player of Kohli’s caliber always finds a way to get back in supreme touch.

‘Don’t worry about Virat. Class players find a way to score runs at the right time. If I was a bowler, I would be nervous to bowl to him upfront.’ Morkel expressed during a chat with Star Sports on the eve of the game. ‘He is a guy who can rotate the strike, put your good balls away from a four. I am excited to see how he goes. He always finds an answer and I just love watching him play.’

When it comes to performing in the West Indies, Virat Kohli has managed 112 T20I runs in three innings at an average of 37.33, and a strike rate of 141.77, besides celebrating one half-century.

India’s first ‘super eight’ clash is against Afghanistan on June 20, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown, Barbados.